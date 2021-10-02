LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v BRISTOL CITY: Late goal for City gives them fortunate win
Peterborough United hope to continue their strong home form against Bristol City in a Championship fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium today (October 2, 3pm).
Former City player Sammie Szmodics is hoping for a recall to the Posh starting line-up for a game against his old club.
Follow all the action live on the PT blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Bristol City
Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:55
- 3-2 Bristol City FT
- Taylor, Grant and Clarke-Harris are replaced by Szmodics, Ward and Coventry
- Clarke-Harris drops out of the squad
- 2-2 at the break after 3 goals in 8 minutes
- Two goals for Szmodics against his old club
That’s extremely harsh on Posh who don’t deserve to lose. Some laughable refereeing at the end who adds on three and ignores all of the time wasting. Bentley was down for a good two minutes but he blows the whistle immediately afterwards. A Premier League referee aswell...
Full-time
Bentley has stayed down after that and Dembele has somehow got himself a booking. The ref has only done that because he’s stayed down, he’s followed it in and nothing more. Not immediately clear where Bentley is supposed to be hurt.
Low ball into the box, no idea who it comes off through a crows of bodies, Bentley has to dive on it down low.
Posh piling on but can’t find a way through.
3 added on
Free-kick on the left edge of the box from Grant, saved up high by Bentley, didn’t seem too difficult.
Posh need to just shoot, so many attacks have broken down because they pass it into the box and the player with the ball has tried to take a touch or find another man when there is no space.
87 mins SO CLOSE
Posh have the ball at the back, with Butler, Kanu sets off on a diagonal run, points where he wants it and Butler puts it right there, he’s in and chips the keeper but it drops agonizingly wide.
That’s a real blow for Posh and hard to say its deserved but Kent has to look at himself for that. Kent wins the ball back and then gifts it away again, to James, he slips it into Martin, who buries it into the bottom right corner.