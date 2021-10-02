LIVE: PETERBOROUGH UNITED v BRISTOL CITY: Late goal for City gives them fortunate win

Peterborough United hope to continue their strong home form against Bristol City in a Championship fixture at the Weston Homes Stadium today (October 2, 3pm).

By Ben Jones
Saturday, 2nd October 2021, 4:57 pm
Sammie Szmodics of Peterborough United takes on Cameron Pring of Bristol City. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Former City player Sammie Szmodics is hoping for a recall to the Posh starting line-up for a game against his old club.

Follow all the action live on the PT blog below...

LIVE BLOG: Posh vs Bristol City

Last updated: Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:55

  • 3-2 Bristol City FT
  • Taylor, Grant and Clarke-Harris are replaced by Szmodics, Ward and Coventry
  • Clarke-Harris drops out of the squad
  • 2-2 at the break after 3 goals in 8 minutes
  • Two goals for Szmodics against his old club
Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:55

93 mins

That’s extremely harsh on Posh who don’t deserve to lose. Some laughable refereeing at the end who adds on three and ignores all of the time wasting. Bentley was down for a good two minutes but he blows the whistle immediately afterwards. A Premier League referee aswell...

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:53

Full-time

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:52

93 mins

Bentley has stayed down after that and Dembele has somehow got himself a booking. The ref has only done that because he’s stayed down, he’s followed it in and nothing more. Not immediately clear where Bentley is supposed to be hurt.

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:50

93 mins

Low ball into the box, no idea who it comes off through a crows of bodies, Bentley has to dive on it down low.

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:49

91 mins

Posh piling on but can’t find a way through.

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:47

3 added on

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:47

90 mins

Free-kick on the left edge of the box from Grant, saved up high by Bentley, didn’t seem too difficult.

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:46

89 mins

Posh need to just shoot, so many attacks have broken down because they pass it into the box and the player with the ball has tried to take a touch or find another man when there is no space.

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:45

87 mins SO CLOSE

Posh have the ball at the back, with Butler, Kanu sets off on a diagonal run, points where he wants it and Butler puts it right there, he’s in and chips the keeper but it drops agonizingly wide.

Saturday, 02 October, 2021, 16:43

84 mins

That’s a real blow for Posh and hard to say its deserved but Kent has to look at himself for that. Kent wins the ball back and then gifts it away again, to James, he slips it into Martin, who buries it into the bottom right corner.

