LIVE: Peterborough United fans’ forum as club owners discuss stadium plans, transfer policy and the future of the London Road terrace
Peterborough United co-owners Darragh MacAnthony, Dr Jason Neale and Stewart ‘Randy’ Thompson host a fans’ forum at the Weston Homes Stadium tonight (November 1, 7pm).
Follow the evening live on the PT Blog below...
Last updated: Monday, 01 November, 2021, 20:49
- Co-owners Darragh MacAnthony, Dr Jason Neale and Stewart Thompson in attendance
- New stadium plans expected to crop up
- Expect questions on potential sales and signings
- Taking place in front of a sellout crowd in the Caroline Hand Executive Suite
Does scouting take place abroad? It will next summer if Posh still in Championship.
10 minutes to go now
Darraghh convinced JCH will come good at this level. They will look at recruiting a different physical striker in January if manager desires.
Bournemouth game on January 3 not on Sky. Other Bournemouth games are on Sky hence the move to playing Posh on a Monday night.
Big screen replays affected by technical issues.
iFollow question. Going okay 3-4k watching last season. Randy believes watching at home and at stadium are two different experiences. He wants games to be broadcast at 3pm and the club should run it and benefit from it. Randy is working on a Posh interactive streaming service to include stats/player info. iFollow being ditched by Posh in January.
Pym question. Still getting paid will likely leave in January and be replaced.
Darragh values the club at £36 million. Debt free, top-4 club an hour from London, one promotion from the best league and richest league in the world, new stadium, valuable playing squad with potential to grow.
Best thing about owning Posh? Randy just loves the business. Jason loves the supporters and the affinity he has with them, and the club’s staff. Darragh loves the feeling/routine after a win.
Dembele question. He isn’t going to sign. He is not interested and Darragh understands. All covered in the PT and online last week. Darragh says he will find the next Dembele
Favourite Posh goal asks a young fan. Jason goes for Toney’s goal re Pompey. Jason is a Southampton man. Randy says first goal in Championship got him running around the kitchen at home. Darragh JCH pen v Lincoln because of the magnitude.