LIVE: Millwall vs Peterborough United- Posh looking to scupper Lions' play off hopes

Millwall must win to keep their slim hopes of the play offs alive. They sit in 9th, six points and nine goals behind Sheffield United after they won last night. They need a handsome win against Posh to stand any chance.
Posh, meanwhile, could wrap up 22nd place with a victory or a draw, depending on if/how many points Derby and Barnsley drop. They are currently three clear but with a much worse goal difference.
Youngsters Andrew Oluwabori and Janos Bodnar will travel with the squad and could feature on the bench.
Follow all of the action on PT live blog.
- 3pm kick-off
- Posh can secure 22nd if results go their way
- Mumba and Coulson sent back to parent clubs
- Youngsters Andrew Oluwabori and Janos Bodnar travel with squad
- Millwall must win to keep play-off dream alive
Team news
Bali Mumba and Hayden Coulson have been given the option to return to their parent clubs and have done so. Reece Brown was given the same option but wil stay with the squad.
Young striker Andrew Oluwabori and full back Janos Bodnar will travel with the squad after making an impression in the youth ranks.
With Posh’s fate noe certain, Posh could hand a start to Joel Randall and will Ronnie Edwards be risked with a big summer move potentially in the works?
Happier times- Posh won 5-1 the last time they came here in the Championship in 2013
Jamaica call for Jonson
First international call-up for Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris
Peterborough United striker Jonson Clarke-Harris has received his first call-up to the Jamaican international squad.
The situation
It’s all over for Posh but they can secure 22nd place with a point if Derby and Barnsley lose. A win will do it provided Derby drop points.
Millwall must win to keep their play off hopes going, anything less and they are over. They need a nine goal swing to Sheffield United after they won last night, so a one-goal win would hardly do them any favours either.
Welcome!
It’s the final away game of a difficut season but things are looking up for Posh heading into next season.
Today is about pride, trying to rack up a still rare away win this season and to play the role of party-poopers by ending Millwall’s chances to get into the play offs.