LIVE: Middlesbrough v Peterborough United: Stop-start game at the Riverside
Peterborough United aim to snap a five-game losing streak in Championship away matches at Middlesbrough today (October 16,3pm).
Posh are expected to welcome skipper Mark Beevers back into the side for the first time since August 17.
Follow all the action live on the PT Blog.
Last updated: Saturday, 16 October, 2021, 15:27
- 0-0 L
- Posh still looking for first away points
- Beevers expected to return to the squad after injury
- Middlesbrough set to have just 15 fit players, including 3 goalkeepers
- Boro sit 15th but have scored one less goal than Posh (11 to 12)
Change of linesman here as he limps off down the tunnel, Samuel Barrott will replace him.
A feature so far has been Knight overlapping from CB, he gets a good ball into the box for Dembele but he wants too many touches and is crowded out. Too slow from Posh in general though, the space is there to trouble Boro if they can find the right ball.
Yellow for Taylor, continues to pull the shirt of Payero after the ref blows the whistle. For what he’s let go from Boro that looks harsh.
Posh going forward and looking threatening but often giving away the poor with a poor final pass and then get caught upfield.
Good opening Boro. Norburn sells himself for too easily in the centre of the park, Watmore blasts past him and Knight hardly puts up any opposition either, he looks for Sporar in the middle but Cornell is able to get there and gather at second attempt.
He changes his shirt and we got going again. He’s still getting attention to what must be a wound that’s bleeding though.
Thompson down now, got a stray elbow to the head it seems.
We’re back underway and Dembele is ok but that was a very poor challenge and decision.
Dembele has been absolutely cleaned out by Howson, terrible challenge, clear yellow. Ref didn’t give anything but has stopped play while he receives treatment.
The game is settling down and Posh are finding it hard to get out, Boro are pressing high and giving Edwards no space to breath, something they presumably learnt from Bournemouth and Bristol City.