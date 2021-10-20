LIVE: HULL CITY v PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Dembele puts Posh back in front
Peterborough United have a huge game at the bottom of the Championship at fellow strugglers Hull City tonight (October 20, 7.45pm).
A win could take Posh out of the bottom three, but Darren Ferguson’s side have lost all six of their away games so far this season.
Follow the action live on the PT Blog below...
LIVE BLOG: Hull vs Posh
Last updated: Wednesday, 20 October, 2021, 21:38
- 2-1 Posh L
- Posh hoping to avoid 7th consecutive away league defeat
- Posh expected to stick with three at the back formation
- Jonson Clarke-Harris serving the third of his four-match suspension
- Hull have failed to score in 8 of their 12 league games
FULL TIME
POSH HAVE WON
WHAT HAS HAPPENED THERE?
The keeper comes up for the corner. Szmodics runs it clear, there is an open net, he brings it all the way to the box where Dembele is in space waiting for a tap-in. Unfortunately, there is only one man back and you need two, so Dembele is offside even though he is not infront of the last man.
Corner, Burrows smashes a long throw out for a corner.
Great header off the head of Eaves from Thompson.
More good keeping from Cornell, claims a cross off Malik’s head.
4 added on
The minutes are ticking by and Posh are spending more time in the Hull half which is a positive but Hull have plenty of pace n the break. Szmodics nearly relieved all the pressure with a curling effort from the edge of the box but it just misses the far post.
Hull fans burst into a chorus of You’re getting sacked in the morning. Wow.
84 mins CHANCE
Hull hit the bar! This is not good enough from Posh, they are just sitting back and inviting Hull on. There is no pressure on balls into the box and once again, Coyle is allowed all the time he wants to put it onto the head of Eaves. This time he peels off Beevers and he loops a header onto the crossbar.
Dembele wins a free-kick from Coyle wide on the left. Posh play it all the way back from the attacking third on the left to Coventry in his own half who gives it away. Allowing Potter to get a dangerous ball onto the head of Eaves and it isn’t far wide.