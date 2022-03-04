LIVE: HUDDERSFIELD TOWN vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED - Posh trail at the break after two early goals
Peterborough United travel to face Huddersfield Town looking to use the confidence from their midweek FA Cup exploits (March 4, 7:45pm).
The match has been moved to accommodate the hosts’ own FA Cup fifth round tie against Nottingham Forest. In the league, the Terriers are flying high in third and can move into the automatic promotion places with victory, albeit having played five games more.
Posh are looking to haul themselves into 22nd but may be without Joe Ward, who picked up a dead leg against Manchester City.
Last updated: Friday, 04 March, 2022, 21:39
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Oliver Norburn returns from suspension
- Joe Ward a doubt due to a dead leg
- Posh can move 22nd with a win
- Huddersfield move into the automatic promotion places with a win
- Terriers unbeaten in their last 17 matches
Full time
90 mins 3-0 Huddersfield
Great sliding tackle Beevers right at the end to stop Ward running through the heart of the Posh defence and making in 4.
90 mins 3-0 Huddersfield
Both are up now. Nicholls doesn’t look great but he isn't going to be needed.
3 added on
90 mins 3-0 Huddersfield
War hurls a ball into the box. Nicholls comes flying out to punch. He does to but takes out Pearson and Nicholls stays down himself.
90 mins 3-0 Huddersfield
Even then, Huddersfield pass it inside and go all the way back to the goalkeeper. Just to see out time.
89 mins 3-0 Huddersfield
Huddersfield free-kick 30 yards out on the right. Knight slides in, didn’t look like a great one but referee recognises it’s an easy night for him and keeps the card in his pocket.
86 mins 3-0 Huddersfield
Huddersfield knocking the ball around nicely. Posh pressing the most they have done all night but Huddersfield are hardly playing at full tilt.
81 mins 3-0 Huddersfield
This game is just meandering to a conclusion now. I sense Huddersfield could have really filled their boots tonight if they had wanted to. Posh have had enough encouragement this half especially but it’s the same old story. Where is the quality to score a goal going to come from?
79 mins 3-0 Huddersfield
Finally some good work from Coulson. Tackles Thomas on the left, slides a ball for Marriott to run onto and shoot. It’s always on his wrong foot though and the block is made. The corner is well ehaded out.