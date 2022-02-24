LIVE: Grant McCann unveiled as new Peterborough United manager

Live coverage as Grant McCann addresses the media following his appointment as new Peterborough United manager.

By Ben Jones
Thursday, 24th February 2022, 3:21 pm
Grant McCann makes his return to Posh. Photo: Joe Dent.

The official press conference for the returning boss is set to begin at 4pm.

Follow the PT live blog below for all the updates.

LIVE BLOG: Grant McCann unveiled as Posh manager

  • Press conference to start at 4pm
  • McCann returns to the club after leaving in 2018
  • Cliff Byrne will be his assistant
  • He will take charge against his former club Hull City on Saturday
McCann is back.

After Darren Ferguson said goodbye for a third time, we are now getting ready to say hello to McCann for a second time.

Join us here for all of the updates from his official unveiling at 4pm.

Grant McCann