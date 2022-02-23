LIVE: FULHAM vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED- Posh struggling after Mitrovic double
Peterborough United travel to face league leaders Fulham on Wednesday evening (February 23, 7:45pm).
Posh have now slipped to eight points from safety thanks to Reading’s victory over Birmingham on Tuesday (February 22) but face a tall order to make back any ground tonight.
Fulham are six points clear at the top and have scored 79 times in their 31 league games this season. They were beaten at home to Huddersfield last time out though.
Follow the all the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Fulham vs Posh
Last updated: Wednesday, 23 February, 2022, 21:38
- 7:45pm kick-off
- Matthew Etherington takes charge of Posh
- Harrison Burrows returns from injury
- Fulham sit 6 points clear at the top of the Championship
- Aleksandr Mitrovic has 31 league goals, Posh have 23
Full-time
90mins 2-1 Fulham
Ball travels over everyone. Ricky gets there on the left, just infront the the byline. Clearly fouled by Carvalho. not given. Only a goal kick.
90 mins 2-1 Fulham
Free-kick on half way, chance to load the box.
90mins 2-1 Fulham
Norburn shells a ball out of play looking for Burrows, frustrating.
90 mins 2-1 Fulham
Shows the value of pace on the break.
4 added on
88 mins 2-1 Fulham
POSH HAVE SCORED A GOAL.
Benda makes a close-range stop from Wilson. Posh clear it up the other end f the pitch. Morton beats his man, slides into the path of Marriott who smashes the ball into the far corner. It’s a great finish and we have a big finish!
IT’S 2-1!
86 mins 2-0 Fulham
First yellow of the game and its for Knight. It’s a wild lunge on Ream to stop a break.
85 mins 2-0 Fulham
and there it nearly was! Benda’s best save of the let. Seri chipped an exquisite ball over the top to Mitrovic, who peeled of Kent. He chests down and thought he was about to score but Benda has already left his line and throws out a leg. Excellent.