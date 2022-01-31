LIVE DEADLINE DAY BLOG: Dembele and Tomlinson depart, Norburn stays, Brown and Coulson arrive as Peterborough United conclude their January transfer window business

Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony is putting out an Instagram video later so keep an eye out for that. He’s back in the States from tomorrow I believe.

I understand Posh turned Blackpool’s bid(s) for Norburn down. It’s as simple as that. No info on whether or not the Seasiders upped their original offer which was exactly the same as the fee paid to Shrewsbury for the 29 year-old in August.

MacAnthony has said there will be two outgoings announced before the transfer window shuts. One of whom is Dembele and the other most definitely is not Norburn

Barnsley, who are bottom of the Championship, have signed midfielder Amine Bassi on loan from French club Metz.