LIVE DEADLINE DAY BLOG: Dembele and Tomlinson depart, Norburn stays, Brown and Coulson arrive as Peterborough United conclude their January transfer window business
The January transfer window shuts at 11pm tonight (January 31).
Last updated: Monday, 31 January, 2022, 22:11
- Dembele and Norburn could leave Posh
- Reece Brown could return to Posh from Huddersfield
10pm update
Posh chairman Darragh McAnthony has been waxing lyrical about Norburn and Dembele on social media. Uploading the content to www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk imminently.
I would expect Norburn to make some sort of public statement before the weekend. I will have a Dembele interview some time tomorrow courtesy of my good friends at AFC Bournemouth .
Stoke City have signed former Sunderland striker Josh Maja from French side Bordeaux
9pm update
Posh have completed their deadline day business by allowing Joe Tomlinson to join Swindon Town on loan until the end of the season. That should be that as far as Posh are concerned, although I am staying on duty til midnight.
To recap, Dembele and Tomlinson depart Norburn stays, Brown and Coulson arrive.
Dembele departs
He’s gone. Twelve months after handing in a written transfer request and claiming he wanted to move nearer his young family Scotland, Siriki Dembele has moved to the South Coast to join Championship promotion favourites Bournemouth.
Dembele has signed a three-and-a-half year deal at Dean Court and to no-one’s surprise the fee is undisclosed. If I had to guess I’d say a £2 million package including a bonus is Bournemouth win promotion to the Premier League.
Bournemouth have also signed Cardiff City striker Kieffer Moore.
8pm update
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony is putting out an Instagram video later so keep an eye out for that. He’s back in the States from tomorrow I believe.
I understand Posh turned Blackpool’s bid(s) for Norburn down. It’s as simple as that. No info on whether or not the Seasiders upped their original offer which was exactly the same as the fee paid to Shrewsbury for the 29 year-old in August.
MacAnthony has said there will be two outgoings announced before the transfer window shuts. One of whom is Dembele and the other most definitely is not Norburn
Barnsley, who are bottom of the Championship, have signed midfielder Amine Bassi on loan from French club Metz.
The BBC are reporting Reece Brown has moved to Posh on a free transfer. The club assure me it is a loan deal to the end of the season. Brown is out of contract at Huddersfield at the end of this season.
Norburn to stay
Ah Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony is out and about on social media and was asked a question re Ollie Norburn leaving for Blackpool. ‘No chance’ was MacAnthony’s reply!
Interesting!
Brown is back
Huddersfield Town midfielder Reece Brown is back at Posh for a third spell on loan at London Road.
He’s made 55 appearances an scored two goals for Posh having played for the club in each of the last two seasons.
Brown has made just one League Cup apprearance for Huddersfield since signing from Forest Green in July 2019!
He’s never played Championship football.
Sources in Blackpool are confident they will sign Posh skipper Oliver Norburn before the window shuts. Brown’s arrival at Posh might facilitate that move.
Bournemouth still expect to reveal Posh forward Siriki Dembele as a January signing soon
7pm update
Barry Fry still not returning my calls. Great discipline from the great man.
90 minutes since the last Championship signing which happened to be Hayden Coulson from Boro to Posh.
Four hours until the window closes and still Siriki Dembele hasn’t been unveiled as a Bournemouth player despite spending the entire day at Dean Court. I can’t imagine wages are an issue. I can imagine not playing regularly will become an issue.
It’s all quiet on Ollie Norburn as well. The captain who wants to leave a ship that’s currently sinking is understood to want a move up North for personal reasons and Blackpool are understood to want to accommodate him. With Jack Taylor injured again Posh might be trying to secure a couple of replacements before allowing the move to go ahead.
Reece Brown is though to be one candidate for Posh and some internet sources are suggesting a loan from Huddersfield to Posh for a third straight season is a done deal.
Coulson signs
Posh have signed left-back Hayden Coulson on loan from Middlesbrough until the end of the season.
It’s been a problem position for Posh, although Coulson hasn’t played since November 2. He was on loan at Ipswich until Boro recalled him today so Posh could have him. Even played in midfield for Ipswich.
Reports elsewhere that midfielder Reece Brown will be back on loan at Posh for the third straight season are yet to be confirmed.
Brown’s arrival would possibly enable club captain Oliver Norburn to join Blackpool.
Meanwhile Luton have changed their goalkeeper. Simon Sluga has left the club and been replaced by Jed Steer from Aston Villa.
Bournemouth have completed the loan signing of Liverpool defender Nat Phillips. I’m beginning to wish Posh had played them on January 1 as scheduled.
Still no firm news on Dembele. Maybe he’s read my article and wants to stay, or permanent deals take longer than loans to sort out.
4pm update
Former Cobbler Charlie Goode has left Brentford for Sheffield United on loan. The Blades clearly believe a long throw man will get them into the play-offs. I make that a paltry five signings by Championship clubs so far. This evening could get very busy for club secretaries, newspaper bloggers and those sad fans camped outside grounds hoping to catch a glimpse of a new full-back