LIVE: Coventry vs Peterborough United- Three quickfire Coventry goals sink Posh
Live coverage as Posh travel to face Coventry in the Championship this evening (September 24).
Sammie Szmodics was set to start but Jonson Clarke-Harris has become available after Posh appealed his four game ban for historic tweets.
Posh go in search of their first ever victory at The Ricoh Arena and will have to upset the odds to do it given Coventry are flying high in fourth place and haven’t lost a home league game all season.
Last updated: Friday, 24 September, 2021, 21:42
- 3-0 Coventry L
- Clarke-Harris available again after club appeal ban
- Posh still looking for first away point of the season
- Coventry sit 4th with 100% home record
- Matt Godden likely to feature for Coventry
Full-time
He limps off. Nervous wait on that.
Stretcher comes on. Looks like his knee may have got caught in the turf. Could be a bad one
Dembele down holding his knee. Oh dear.
91 mins CHANCE
Should be 3-1. JCH first time ball puts in Burrows one-on-one but he does not lift the shot and Moore stops it comfortably with his legs. Should have done better there.
3 added on
Posh continue to knock the ball around infront of the Coventry defence. As soon as they look for the killer ball it breaks down.
Ian Maatesen is replaced by Jodi Jones. He gets a standing ovation as he walks around the pitch.
Posh playing the ball around. Burrows is trying to make things happen on the left. He picks out a pass for Poku, who has been full of running but gets crowded out on the edge of the box, has looked a bit nervy when he’s had to make a decision with the ball.
Coventry subs 79 mins
Skipper Liam Kelly makes his first appearance of the season in a straight change in the middle with Hames. Tyler Walker replaces Gyokeres upfront.