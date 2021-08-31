LIVE: Championship transfer deadline day blog and Peterborough United should be pleased with their business
Peterborough United should be pleased with their transfer business on deadline day.
Long-term target Conor Coventry has been signed on a season-long loan from West Ham United and star forward Siriki Dembele is still at the club.
Ethan Hamilton has joined League One side Accrington Stanley.
All the signings made by Championship clubs are on the PT Blog below...
Posh transfer blog
Last updated: Tuesday, 31 August, 2021, 23:17
- Summer transfer window shuts at 11pm on Tuesday, August 31
- Posh are seeking a defensive midfielder and possibly a striker
- Posh players are expected to leave on loan
Late signings
There has been the usual late flurry of signings by Championship clubs.
Sheffield United could have a new goalkeeper in their side when they host Posh on September 11 as former Everton number one has moved to Bramall Lane.
Nottingham Forest have signed Xande Silva from West Ham for an undisclosed fee.
Sheyi Ojo has moved from Liverpool to Millwall on loan.
Manchester City player drops down a division
Barnsley have signed Manchester City midfielder Claudio Gomes on loan.
Forest make a move
The Championship’s bottom club Nottingham Forest have been to Greece to sign midfielder Braian Ojeda & ful-back Mohamed Drager
Hamilton to Accrington confirmed
Posh have sold midfielder Ethan Hamilton to Accrington Stanley for an undisclosed fee
https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-midfielder-joins-accrington-stanley-3366398
Colby Bishop isn’t heading in the other direction. The striker is playing and has scored in the Papa John’s Trophy for Accrington tonight.
Posh still wheeling and dealing
I understand Ethan Hamilton is set to move to a League One club so stay tuned.
And it looks like Sheffield United will have a completely different side when Posh go up there on September 11. They are poised to sign winger Alex Collado from Barcelona and they have signed a decent midfielder in Morgan Gibbs-White from Wolves.
Latest Championship signings include Andre Gray from Watford to QPR. Decent.
Ryan Christie Celtic to Bournemouth. Very decent.
Todd Kane QPR to Coventry. Average.
Collison on Conor Coventry
Former Posh and West Ham midfielder Jack Collison believes the transfer of Conor Coventry to London Road is a great deal for both parties.
Collison tweeted: ‘ Great bit of Buisness for both parties. Conor is a wonderful player & will only benefit from this incredible opportunity/Experience. Looking forward to seeing him in the @theposh shirt .’
Some impressive signings
Jamal Lowe has left Russell Martin’s Swansea for Championship rivals Bournemouth. That’s a top signing.
Swansea have taken Rhys Williams on loan from Liverpool . That’s not a bad signing either.
Dembele latest
A talkSport reporter claims the Posh asking price for Siriki Dembele is £2 million and many clubs were interested (including Bournemouth) but baulked at the fee.
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony immediately described the £2 million as a ‘nonsense figure’ . Not high enough he meant!
Latest Championship signings:
James Lea Siliki [Rennes - Middlesbrough] Loan
Abdallah Sima [Brighton - Stoke] Loan
Posh tittle tattle
Posh chairman Darragh MacAnthony says his club’s transfer business for the day is now over following the capture of midfielder Conor Coventry from West Ham United on a season-long loan.
Story here: https://www.peterboroughtoday.co.uk/sport/football/peterborough-united/peterborough-united-transfer-deadline-day-busines-is-over-following-the-signing-of-west-ham-midfielder-3366188
But this of course presumes that ‘ridiculous’ offer for forward Siriki Dembele doesn’t come in.
It’s surprising if Ethan Hamilton is happy to stay now he’s probably fifth-choice midfielder for two places.
Anyway MacAnthony live on Sky at 8pm for an hour discussing the transfer window.
More signings
Blackburn have signed full-back Tayo Edun from Lincoln City for an undisclosed fee. Posh agreed a fee with Lincoln for him earlier this summer, but his interview with manager Darren Ferguson didn’t go well so the move didn’t happen.