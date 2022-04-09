LIVE: BRISTOL CITY vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED- Ten man Posh hold on for a point
Peterborough United travel to Ashton Gate to face Bristol City in the Championship (April 9, 3pm).
On paper, this looks to be one of the most winnable games that Posh have remaining given that their opponents sit 19th in the table and have won only one of their last seven matches.
Posh edged closer to League One on Tuesday night but will be hoping to end the season with pride. Sammie Szmodics will be up for this one in particular as he heads to face the club he spent an unhappy year with in the Championship. He scored two when the sides met at the Weston Homes Stadium earlier in the season.
Follow the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Bristol City vs Posh
Last updated: Saturday, 09 April, 2022, 16:54
- 3pm kick-off
- Szmodics returns to former club
- Posh start the day ten points adrift of safety
- Bristol City sit 19th
- Hosts have won only one of their last eight
Full-time
Posh hold on!
90 mins 1-1
Excellent from Taylor,, stops Semenyo on the counter after Knight lost the ball upfield. 30 seconds to go.
90 mins 1-1
Ball comes in, of course City win it, but the ball loops onto the roof of the net from Atkinson.
90 mins 1-1
Oh dear, toruble, Posh scramble the ball clear. Great block by Edwards from Martin, who looked sure to score.
Poku then fouls Scott on the left.
4 added on
90 mins 1-1
Just the added time to go now, Posh have done very well so far.
89 mins 1-1
Good minute of the ball being in the Bristol half, all started by a great Taylor run. Posh try a long throw and a couple of balls into the box but City defend it well.
86 mins 1-1
All City now. Semenyo and Edwards clash again, the defender blocks a goalbound shot.
85 mins 1-1
Clever yellow from Edwards. Semenyo was about to turn him on halfway and with the pace difference, he was not being caught. Edwards grabs him and does not let go.
83 mins 1-1
Getting more edgy now. James blasts over after the latest cross Posh don’t get anywhere near.