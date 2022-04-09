LIVE: BRISTOL CITY vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED- Ten man Posh hold on for a point

On paper, this looks to be one of the most winnable games that Posh have remaining given that their opponents sit 19th in the table and have won only one of their last seven matches.

Posh edged closer to League One on Tuesday night but will be hoping to end the season with pride. Sammie Szmodics will be up for this one in particular as he heads to face the club he spent an unhappy year with in the Championship. He scored two when the sides met at the Weston Homes Stadium earlier in the season.