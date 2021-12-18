LIVE: BLACKPOOL vs PETERBOROUGH UNITED: Posh capitulate late to lose at Bloomfield Road
Peterborough may fancy their chances of a rare away win as they take on Blackpool at Bloomfield Road (December 18, 3pm).
In one of the few games to survive the raft of Covid cancellations, Posh travel to face a Blackpool side who have now won in any of their last seven and haven’t scored in their last four over.
It represents a great chance to take something for only the second away match this season.
Follow all the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Blackpool vs Posh
Last updated: Saturday, 18 December, 2021, 16:54
- 3pm kick-off
- Posh can escape the relegation zone with a win
- Joe Tomlinson expected to start with Dan Butler injured
- No win in 7 or goal in 4 for Blackpool
- Blackpool beat Posh twice last season
Full-time
What a load of rubbish. Again on the road, If you’re going to fold here, where are you going to get points?
90mins 3-1
Taylor forces a sharp save from Grimshaw, Norburn somehow fails to get his foot up and tap it in, he was offside anyway.
90 mins 3-1
Posh corner. Tomlinson cross blocked. Not a bad one, corner again. Can’t be long left though.
90 mins 3-1
It’s nearly 4. Posh caught again, Carey curls it not far wide from the left-edge of the box. Heads gone.
90 mins Blackpool sub.
Callum Connolly replaces Wintle.
90 mins 3-1
And that’s that. Rubbish. Tomlinson caught in possession, Bowler robs him, rolls it across the Yates, his first attempt is saved but he sticks it away at the second attempt.
86 mins 2-1 Blackpool
Carey had put Blackpool in front. Looked like a large slice of luck, Anderson does some good work on the wing but his ball across is deflected right into the path of the sub to smash home. Tough on Posh.
2-1 Blackpool
85 mins 1-1
Short to Dembele, out to Taylor, he clips it in and Thompson peels off and heads it well over. Another nothing set-piece.