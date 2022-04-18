LIVE: Barnsley vs Peterborough United- Posh ahead at the break through Marriott
Peterborough United look to cling onto their Championship status for at least another week as they travel to Barnsley (April 18, 3pm).
Today represents the first game in which Posh can berelegated. That would happen unless Posh pick up more points than Reading, who host Swansea.
Picking up the same number of points would not see Posh go down officially but there is no chance of turning around the goal difference gap.
Barnsley are one point worse off than Posh, so both sides will be desperate to win and stay alive, at least for another week.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Barnsley vs Posh
Last updated: Monday, 18 April, 2022, 16:54
- 3pm kick-off
- Posh can be relegated depending on Reading’s result
- Joe Ward returns from suspension
- 23rd vs 24th in the table
- Barnsley have won 1 in 8
Full-time
93 mins 2-0 Posh
Great tackle Edwards but it’s corner.
92 mins 2-0 Posh
Half way there as Quina runs a ball out of play.
4 added on
90 mins 2-0 Posh
Quina this time shoots from theedge of the box, straight over.
88 mins 2-0 Posh
Kent clears but it comes back in, and Cornell claims.
87 mins 2-0 Posh
Thye’re still in this, Kitching drives a shot from range, only just over. Looks to have taken a delfection. Corner.
86 mins 2-0 Posh
Space opening up now as Barnsley just have to go for it. Szmodics free on the left. Has the space to curl it into the corner but it’s well wide.
85 mins 2-0 Posh
Poku drives the ball into the side-netting. Posh have stabilised after a tricky few minutes after JCH went off.
82 mins 2-0 Posh
Wow. That’s applaing from Edwards, ball in and he flicks a weak header right into Morris. He has all the time he wants to shoot. It’s an unbelievable save from Cornell. Looked like a horrer miss but the keeper has got his hand upjust in time.