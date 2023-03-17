Kwame Poku will hope to keep his place in the Posh side to face Lincoln. Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh would have been hoping for Sheffield Wednesday to have beaten Bolton on Friday night but the 1-1 draw still means that Posh can close to within four points of sixth place with victory at Lincoln.

They will have to do something that no side has done this season though and leave the LNER Stadium with three points. The hosts have a quite incredible record of four wins and 13 draws in 17 home league matches this season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad