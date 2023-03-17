Lincoln City vs Peterborough United: Posh look to close gap on League One play-offs further
Peterborough United travel to face Lincoln City in League One action on Saturday (March 18, 1pm).
Posh would have been hoping for Sheffield Wednesday to have beaten Bolton on Friday night but the 1-1 draw still means that Posh can close to within four points of sixth place with victory at Lincoln.
They will have to do something that no side has done this season though and leave the LNER Stadium with three points. The hosts have a quite incredible record of four wins and 13 draws in 17 home league matches this season.
Can Posh inflict their first defeat? Find out on the PT live blog below.
LIVE: Lincoln vs Posh
There’s no doubt that Lincoln are on a bizarre run.
17 games unbeaten at home sounds impressive but 13 of those have been draws. Oxford, Bristol Rovers, Morecambe and Derby are the teams to be beaten at the LNER.
Sheffield Wednesday and Bolton but also Forest Green, Cambridge and Accrington among those to have been held to draws.
They did win their last home game- vs Oxford though.
Remarkably they have conceded a league low 11 goals at home and have only scored 16.
Leigh Doughty is the ref today, mostly seen in the Championship this season but perhaps has been demoted today for missing a blatant Billy Sharp punch to the face of a Luton defender last Saturday.
Posh are used to refs who can’t see punches!
Hector Kyprianou has been rated as 50/50 to return for this one after limping off against Cheltenham. If he is not fit, Oli Norburn could start back-to-back games for the first time since returning from injury.
Ronnie Edwards is still availabe for this one and will link up with England U20s after the match, taking him out of contention for Derby next weekend.