News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Live

Lincoln City vs Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh bring large following for League One clash

Peterborough United travel to the LNER Stadium to face Lincoln City in League One (January 27, 3pm).
By Ben Jones
Published 27th Jan 2024, 05:00 GMT
Will Jed Steer keep his place in goal for Posh? Photo: Joe Dent.Will Jed Steer keep his place in goal for Posh? Photo: Joe Dent.
Will Jed Steer keep his place in goal for Posh? Photo: Joe Dent.

Posh are still without Kwame Poku but have Nicholas Bilokapic back in contention and Darren Ferguson must decide whether to bring him back or allow Jed Steer to keep his place in goal.

Posh still have the chance to reach the top of the league if Portsmouth drop points.

Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.

LIVE BLOG: Lincoln vs Posh

Show new updates
Related topics:Lincoln CityLeague OneLNER StadiumDarren Ferguson