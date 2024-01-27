Live
Lincoln City vs Peterborough United: Live Blog as Posh bring large following for League One clash
Peterborough United travel to the LNER Stadium to face Lincoln City in League One (January 27, 3pm).
Posh are still without Kwame Poku but have Nicholas Bilokapic back in contention and Darren Ferguson must decide whether to bring him back or allow Jed Steer to keep his place in goal.
Posh still have the chance to reach the top of the league if Portsmouth drop points.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
LIVE BLOG: Lincoln vs Posh
Fergie on Lincoln
Lincoln City boss wants his team to 'go after' Posh
Welcome!
Over 1900 Posh fans will travel to Lincoln today as Posh chase another win in the league.
You can follow all of the live blog here.