Lincoln City v Peterborough United is an all-ticket match and a priority points system is in operation
Peterborough United’s League One fixture at Lincoln City on Saturday, March 18 (1pm kick off) is an all-ticket match.
Posh have been given a total of 1,900 tickets in an allocated seating area.
Tickets are now on sale at www.theposhtickets.com and the Weston Homes Stadium Box Office using the priority points system. All tickets issued will be e-tickets delivered via email which can also be added to your mobile wallet.
Posh fans will be located in the Stacey West Stand behind the goal.TICKET PRICES: Adults: £24, Seniors 65+: £19, Under 22s: £19, Under 18s: £10, Disabled: £19Priority ticket sales:
Until 10am on Saturday 25th February, 1000 points or more.From 10am Saturday 25th February, 800 points or moreFrom 10am Monday 27th February, 600 points or moreFrom 10am Tuesday 28th February, 400 points or moreFrom 10am Wednesday 1st March, 230 points or moreFrom 10am Thursday 2nd March, 100 points or moreFrom 10am Friday 3rd March, general sale.Tickets are limited to one per person/Fan ID (subject to change on demand).