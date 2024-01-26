Joe Taylor (left) in his Posh days. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Goalscoring has been a problem for ‘The Imps’ this season, but 19 year-old Freddie Draper and 21 year-old former Posh player Joe Taylor impressed in a creditable 0-0 draw with promotion-chasing Derby County last weekend.

Both strikers spent the first half of the season loan in League Two and scored regularly, Draper at Walsall and Taylor at Colchester United.

Skubala, who want his team to ‘go after’ Posh is hoping the pair can help Lincoln cause an upset against ‘the best possession-based side in League One.’

"There is still lots of room for growth, especially in their relationship together,” Skubala told the official Lincoln City website. “I liked what I saw against Derby as they were both a real threat. Freddie with his strength and what he brings, and Joe with his electric pace getting in behind.

"They've done really well so far and are still young and new to League One. Like all young players there will be peaks and troughs, but Iwhat we're seeing now is a real threat to the last line of defence.

"It feels like we went through quite a few tough games during the Christmas period, but the group feels in a different place now. For the Blackpool game we had 11 players out for instance, so things are looking better in that regard.

"We know Derby were strong and we also know Peterborough are strong. They're probably the best possession-based team in the league. Darren Ferguson has got them going, they're coached well and they haven't lost in 11 games.

“We might have to do some slightly different things tactically, but we still need to be aggressive when we can be, and good with the ball. If we go after them we can do every bit as well as we did against Derby.