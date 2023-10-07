Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Imps struck the crossbar and missed a sitter from a corner in the last 10 minutes of the first-half, as Posh delivered a ragged display.

But after the break Posh were much improved and never looked back once substitute David Ajiboye had rocketed a 25-yarder into the top corner.

“For 45 minutes we looked like a really good team who I felt were going to win the game," Kennedy said.

Posh v Lincoln City action from the Weston Homes Stadium. Photo: David Lowndes.

"We should have been at least 2-0 up by half-time.

“We played really well in the first half, our counter-press was excellent, we caused Peterborough a lot of problems and turned the crowd.

“But the frustration is that we weren’t clinical enough to take our chances and the two goals we conceded in the second half were down to absolutely appalling decision-making.

“That’s the black and white of it. We had really good moments, but got nothing because our decision-making then changed the course of the game.

“I said to the guys after the game that I can accept learning, but I’m not in an Academy anymore. I’m now in the getting sacked business.

“We’ve got real talent in our group, but the best players in football make the best decisions. Today our decision-making was particularly bad.”