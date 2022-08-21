Lincoln City boss insists his side massively helped Peterborough United to victory
Lincoln City head coach Mark Kennedy was bitterly disappointed by an ‘unacceptable' performance at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday.
The Imps were crushed 4-0 by a rampant Posh team to suffer their first defeat of the League One season. As Posh maintained second-place Lincoln dropped to 17th.
Kennedy prefered to refl;ect on hod bad his side were rather than how well Posh played. He claimed Posh played just as he expected and that his own side helped them t victory.
“I’m bitterly disappointed in us individually and collectively,” Kennedy told Lincolnshire LIve. “Ultimately, we were very poor. We know we’re going to lose games of football, but the manner of this defeat was not acceptable to me as head coach.
“Peterborough didn’t do anything different to what we expected from them. We know they have two of the top strikers in League One, but we massively helped them.
“We were second best all over the pitch and there is no doubt Peterborough deserved all they got.
“I didn’t go in the dressing room and tell the lads we were going to win the league after we got our first win at Oxford on Tuesday, so I wasn’t going to go in there and destroy them after our first defeat either.
“We now have to dust ourselves down and look to react. I don’t want anyone coming in on Monday morning feeling sorry for themselves.”