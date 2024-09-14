Lincoln City boss felt his side should have won a 'brilliant game of football' at Peterborough United
The Imps led at the break thanks a classy finish from Ben House, but they were pegged back after the interval by a superb strike from Posh winger Kwame Poku.
The draw meant Lincoln have matched a 44 year-old club record of 12 Football League away games in a row without defeat. Skubala’s side are now fifth in the table, six places and three points clear of Poh who have now picked up just one point from three home games.
Skubala said: “It was a brilliant game of football, with two teams set up tactically to stop each other playing, but also set up to hurt each other as well. By the end I think you saw how much both sides wanted to go and win the game.
“We could have won it as we had some moments, but we knew how they’d set up and play, They wanted to dominate the ball, but we looked like we could hurt them. We’re disappointed with the draw and it shows you how much we’re growing as a group, because we’ve come to this place , played well and won a point, and yet we are disappointed, which is a good thing.
“I always say if you can’t win at a place like Peterborough, then don’t lose it. I can’t fault our performance today. it was magnificent, but like I say we’re all disappointed we didn’t come away with a win.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.