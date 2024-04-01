Leyton Orient vs Peterborough United: Live blog as Posh look to bounce back from Good Friday defeat
Peterborough United travel to Brisbane Road to face Leyton Orient in League One action (April 1).
Hector Kyprianou is back from suspension to face his former side as Posh look to make up for lost ground from Good Friday.
The hosts are in need og a win to boost their flagging play-off homes after falling six points behind sixth-placed Lincoln last time out.
Follow all of the action on the PT live blog below.
