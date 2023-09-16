Ephron Mason-Clark of Peterborough United attempts an overhead kick against Leyton Orient. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com

Wellens ignored the fact Posh have spent nine of the last 11 seasons in League One to justify satisfaction at a 1-1 draw at the Weston Homes Stadium.

For the second successive Saturday Orient came from behind to pick up a positive result on the road. The draw lifted the Os to 16th in League, while Posh moved up a place to 12th just three points outside the top six and six points off top spot in a compact table.

Posh host next-to-bottom Cheltenham on Tuesday (September 19, 7.45pm).

Orient boss Wellens said: “Peterborough are a yo-yo club between League One and the Championship so you have to be happy to take a point away to them – especially after going 1-0 behind to a poor goal.

“I would be disappointed to concede that type of goal from a corner against a really big, physical team, but even more so against a good footballing side that aren’t very physical.

“But that’s the second time in two away games we have come from behind, and to get four points from them is really pleasing.

“Our equaliser was probably the first time we got the ball into the right areas with a diagonal ball out to Jordan Graham who showed again how good is delivery is from a wide area.

“We could probably even have won it with the amount of counter attacks we had towards the end.

“Everyone said we had a bad start, but the performances were good and the results could have been different.