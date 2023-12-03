'Let's get a big one'- Peterborough United boss looking for Premier League tie in FA Cup third round
Ferguson was pleased for a number of reasons to see off Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers 2-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday in a second round tie.
Among them was the prospect of a big third round tie and the financial benefits.
Posh’s progression into the third round also means that the home League One derby against Northampton Town originally scheduled for January 6 will now have to be rearranged
Ferguson said: “I want to be away to a Premier League team, let’s get a big one. I’m due a decent draw.
“There’s so many positives to being in round three. We can get a big Premier League team. It’s great financially and we can get a bit of money for the club that everyone needs and we now don’t play Northampton on January 6, which means that after the four games in eight days over Christmas, we get a little break from the league, which I’m pleased about.
“There were many big motivations to beat Doncaster.”
Posh will find out their third round opponents on Sunday at around 1-1.15pm on ITV One, prior to the kick-off between Eastleigh and Reading.
Ferguson was Posh manager when the club drew Manchester City in a fifth round FA Cup tie two seasons ago, but resigned before City’s 2-0 win.
Posh are ball number 56 in today’s third round draw. Other notable numbers are Arsenal (2), Liverpool (21), Manchester City (23), Manchester United (24), Newcastle (27) and Spurs (40).
Full draw numbers:
1. AFC Bournemouth
2. Arsenal
3. Aston Villa
4. Birmingham City
5. Blackburn Rovers
6. Brentford
7. Brighton & Hove Albion
8. Bristol City
9. Burnley
10. Cardiff City
11. Chelsea
12. Coventry City
13. Crystal Palace
14. Everton
15. Fulham
16. Huddersfield Town
17. Hull City
18. Ipswich Town
19. Leeds United
20. Leicester City
21. Liverpool
22. Luton Town
23. Manchester City
24. Manchester United
25. Middlesbrough
26. Millwall
27. Newcastle United
28. Norwich City
29. Nottingham Forest
30. Plymouth Argyle
31. Preston North End
32. Queens Park Rangers
33. Rotherham United
34. Sheffield United
35. Sheffield Wednesday
36. Southampton
37. Stoke City
38. Sunderland
39. Swansea City
40. Tottenham Hotspur
41. Watford
42. West Bromwich Albion
43. West Ham United
44. Wolverhampton Wanderers
45. Maidstone United
46. Morecambe
47. Shrewsbury Town
48. Chesterfield or Leyton Orient
49. Aldershot Town or Stockport County
50. Alfreton Town or Walsall
51. Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers
52. Cambridge United
53. Bolton Wanderers
54. Wrexham or Yeovil Town
55. Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers
56. Peterborough United
57. Eastleigh or Reading
58. Gillingham
59. Stevenage or Port Vale
60. Newport County or Barnet
63. Sutton United
64. AFC Wimbledon or Ramsgate