Darren Ferguson wants to see his Peterborough United side draw a Premier League side away from home in the FA Cup third round.

Peterborough United Manager Darren Ferguson alongside Doncaster Rovers Manager Grant McCann. Photo: Joe Dent.

Ferguson was pleased for a number of reasons to see off Grant McCann’s Doncaster Rovers 2-1 at the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday in a second round tie.

Among them was the prospect of a big third round tie and the financial benefits.

Posh’s progression into the third round also means that the home League One derby against Northampton Town originally scheduled for January 6 will now have to be rearranged

Ferguson said: “I want to be away to a Premier League team, let’s get a big one. I’m due a decent draw.

“There’s so many positives to being in round three. We can get a big Premier League team. It’s great financially and we can get a bit of money for the club that everyone needs and we now don’t play Northampton on January 6, which means that after the four games in eight days over Christmas, we get a little break from the league, which I’m pleased about.

“There were many big motivations to beat Doncaster.”

Posh will find out their third round opponents on Sunday at around 1-1.15pm on ITV One, prior to the kick-off between Eastleigh and Reading.

Ferguson was Posh manager when the club drew Manchester City in a fifth round FA Cup tie two seasons ago, but resigned before City’s 2-0 win.

Posh are ball number 56 in today’s third round draw. Other notable numbers are Arsenal (2), Liverpool (21), Manchester City (23), Manchester United (24), Newcastle (27) and Spurs (40).

Full draw numbers:

1. AFC Bournemouth

2. Arsenal

3. Aston Villa

4. Birmingham City

5. Blackburn Rovers

6. Brentford

7. Brighton & Hove Albion

8. Bristol City

9. Burnley

10. Cardiff City

11. Chelsea

12. Coventry City

13. Crystal Palace

14. Everton

15. Fulham

16. Huddersfield Town

17. Hull City

18. Ipswich Town

19. Leeds United

20. Leicester City

21. Liverpool

22. Luton Town

23. Manchester City

24. Manchester United

25. Middlesbrough

26. Millwall

27. Newcastle United

28. Norwich City

29. Nottingham Forest

30. Plymouth Argyle

31. Preston North End

32. Queens Park Rangers

33. Rotherham United

34. Sheffield United

35. Sheffield Wednesday

36. Southampton

37. Stoke City

38. Sunderland

39. Swansea City

40. Tottenham Hotspur

41. Watford

42. West Bromwich Albion

43. West Ham United

44. Wolverhampton Wanderers

45. Maidstone United

46. Morecambe

47. Shrewsbury Town

48. Chesterfield or Leyton Orient

49. Aldershot Town or Stockport County

50. Alfreton Town or Walsall

51. Blackpool or Forest Green Rovers

52. Cambridge United

53. Bolton Wanderers

54. Wrexham or Yeovil Town

55. Crewe Alexandra or Bristol Rovers

56. Peterborough United

57. Eastleigh or Reading

58. Gillingham

59. Stevenage or Port Vale

60. Newport County or Barnet

63. Sutton United