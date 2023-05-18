Guy Branston.

​But to be fair to the 33 year-old he began his career at Sheffield Wednesday after coming through the club's academy and made 161 appearances for them.

He made 101 appearances for Posh and skippered them to promotion from League One in the 2020-21 season.

It did get us thinking of other players who have played for both clubs and who they would be rooting for at Hillsborough.

Saido Berahino.

​George Boyd: He’d definitely be supporting Posh after over 300 appearances for the club compared to 50 for the Owls.

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing: 100 Posh appearances, 19 for Wednesday. More love for Posh surely.

Peter Eustace: Started his career with Wednesday and had a second spell there before joining Posh at the end of his career. Set the Posh goal up in an FA Cup tie at Manchester United in 1976. Wednesday fan.

David Billington: Exciting midfield talent who came through the Posh Academy. Sold to Wednesday for £500k in 1997 after 3 Posh starts, but injured and never played for them. Must be a Posh fan.

Former Posh player Peter Eustace at London Road.

Mark McKeever: Winger who also started 3 Posh games after coming through the youth team before moving to Hillsborough for 500k on the same day as Billington. Started twice for the Owls. Posh fan.

Frank Noble: The full-back’s hometown club was Sheffield Wednesday, but he only made two starts for them before spending 5 seasons with Posh in the 1960s. Posh fan.

Jack Marriott: Brilliant for Posh in his first spell at London Road and not very good later in his career for Wednesday. Posh fan.

Saido Berahino: A promising loan spell at Posh in 2012 cut short by injury. Spent a season at Wenesday nine years later. Wednesday fan.

David Pleat: Played for Posh in the 60s before managing Wednesday in the 90s. Wednesday fan.

Graham Birks: Sheffield born left-back who moved to Posh from Wednesday in 1964. Played in the famous 1965 FA Cup win over Arsenal. Wednesday fan.

Ian Hendon: A half cenury of apprearances for the Owls as a full-back before moving to Posh where he flopped. Wednesday fan.

Graham Hyde: Started his career at Wednesday for whom he made almost 200 appearances. Nine games on loan at Posh. Wednesday fan.