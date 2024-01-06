Leeds United manager Daniel Farke believes his team face a Championship-standard Peterborough United in a third round FA Cup tie at the Weston Homes Stadium on Sunday (2pm kick off).

Daniel Farke. Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

It’s a game, against a team third in League One, a side fourth in the Championship should expect to win, although Leeds have lost their last three away matches.

Farke is therefore wary of the challenge his exciting side faces.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Farke told his local media: “We are always respectful of our opponents, and for me it's more or less a game of Championship level because if you're one of the top teams in League One, you have the quality like a team who is perhaps in mid-table or at least in the bottom half of Championship.

"We've seen what Ipswich are doing during the season at Championship level and last season they played in League One.

"It's a really good side we are playing and also a home game for them, a special stage for them to play against Leeds United and everyone would like to use that stage in order to impress and we expect a pretty tight game and difficult game. We have to go there with our best level, especially as we need to have more consistency away from home.

"I'm not a big believer in not separating too much between home and away matches. It's the same rules, there are two rectangles on either end of the pitch and it is the same size, 11 against 11 – or mostly, at least.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Some of our away games we've won in a brilliant manner – at Leicester, Ipswich, Blackburn, Millwall, difficult places to go.

"Sometimes I get the feeling because we have many young players in our starting line-up, and especially in crucial positions, in away games when there is a tendency that the referee gives 50-50 decisions against you, or the stadium is a bit more excited, sometimes we pay the price for our youth and naivety when not everything works in our favour.

"We need to show steel like an experienced, really mature group. This is what we're working on.”

Farke had some better injury news this morning with full-backs Luke Ayling and Jamie Shackleton available to face Posh after recovering from injury. They still have plenty of players missing though.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad