Lee Tomlin in Posh colours. Photo: David Lowndes.

The 33 year-old only announced his retirement after leaving League Two side Doncaster Rovers two months ago.

Ilkeston are currently 10th in the Southern League Premier Division Central, one division below Peterborough Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tomlin was expected to make his debut at Redditch United today (Saturday).

Tomlin made over 500 career professional appearances including 177 in two spells or Posh for whom he scored 45 goals. He was part of the 2010-11 Posh side who won promotion from League One.

Meanwhlle former Posh boss Steve Evans continues to work his managerial magic for Stevenage.