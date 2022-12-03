Lee Tomlin signs for tier seven side, Steve Evans still has managerial magic
Peterborough United fans’ favourite Lee Tomlin has signed for tier seven side Ilkeston Town as player-coach.
The 33 year-old only announced his retirement after leaving League Two side Doncaster Rovers two months ago.
Ilkeston are currently 10th in the Southern League Premier Division Central, one division below Peterborough Sports.
Tomlin was expected to make his debut at Redditch United today (Saturday).
Tomlin made over 500 career professional appearances including 177 in two spells or Posh for whom he scored 45 goals. He was part of the 2010-11 Posh side who won promotion from League One.
Meanwhlle former Posh boss Steve Evans continues to work his managerial magic for Stevenage.
Stevenage moved into second place in League Two, two points behind leaders Leyton Orient, with a 5-0 Friday night thumping of fourth-placed Barrow.