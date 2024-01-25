Jonson Clarke-Harris in action for Posh. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Clarke-Harris wasn’t involved in the win over Shrewsbury in League One on Saturday or the Tuesday night EFL Trophy success against Crawley.

Posh are keen to shift the 29 year-old off the wage bill, but he looks set to stay at London Road after turning down a move to League One rivals Charlton Athletic.

After last Saturday's win over Shrewsbury, Posh boss Darren Ferguson said: “Jonno is fine, he’s just not been in the squad. I have to be loyal to the ones who have been involved. I can’t rule him out of selection, but I’ve got others to think about, let’s put it that way.”

Experienced Posh goalkeeper Jed Steer. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Posh fans also had their say on who should play in goal in a League One at Lincoln City on Saturday.

Posh have three available ‘keeper, Jed Steer, Nicholas Bilokapic and Fynn Talley.

All comments to @PTAlanSwann on X….

Smacks of a lack of professionalism to freeze JCH out. Any sensible business uses its assets as long as it has them. He's behind RJJ and Mothersille now, but he should always be an option – @BobRossklondike

I’d loan Talley out before the end of window and have Bilokapic as number 2 to Steer – @Posh089

Steer the better keeper. You can hear him shouting at the defenders, which I haven't heard from the other two – @nookiebear05

Steer looks to have the experience required. Put JCH on the bench if he is still here as he is useful in both boxes – @Werrington2

JCH has a role to play if still here. The Barnsley game proved that. Someone who can convert a cross will give us options against defensive teams – @GrazzaHope

It’s pure madness to leave JCH out of the squad. So you need a goal midway through a game and what do you do? Bring on Wakeling? Leaving a 2-time Golden Boot winner out of the squad, let alone the starting 11, is so wrong. And keep Steer in goal – @PaulPosh

JCH proved against Barnsley he has a part to play. We will need the option on our awful playing surface. He's never let his standards and professionalism drop – @davidwh1971

Steer’s experience gives him the edge – @derren_cooper

If JCH stays and we don’t use him at all then that is the proverbial cutting your nose off to spite your face. I think they’re saying it now to try and force him out before end of January to allow us to buy someone (possibly Peter Kioso). If he stays then he could be a key part of the run in – @mersideposh72

It is shooting yourself in the foot if you have a player like JCH available but don't use him. Mothersille is an uncut diamond who will score 20 goals next season – @Rutlandspinner

If he was fit and not actively speaking to other clubs, it’s out of order leaving him out of the matchday squad.