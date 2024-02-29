News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
Northampton Town's Sixfields has a 4.1 rating on Google.Northampton Town's Sixfields has a 4.1 rating on Google.
Northampton Town's Sixfields has a 4.1 rating on Google.

League One's best and worst grounds - How Peterborough United compares to Cambridge United, Burton Albion, Derby County, Lincoln City, Portsmouth, Reading and the rest

Everyone will have their own opinion of what makes a good stadium visit.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 29th Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT

Some will think that big grounds like Reading will take the title while other fans will no doubt prefer trips to more old school grounds like Burton Albion.

Modern arenas like Bolton Wanderers or Pride Park will hit the mark for some fans for its impressive facilities, while it’s all about the atmosphere for others.

Good locations for food, transport and pubs will be key factors for other fans, or perhaps the combination of football and a good weekend away makes the likes of Blackpool a winner.

There’s no definitive answer but these are the best and worst stadiums experiences in League One. according to reviews left on Google.

Let us know which are your favourite and least favourite League One stadiums and why via our social media channels.

You can get the latest Posh news here.

4.7 (18 reviews)

1. Charlton Athletic

4.7 (18 reviews) Photo: Alex Pantling

Photo Sales
4.6 (833 reviews)

2. Leyton Orient

4.6 (833 reviews) Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales
4.6 (460 reviews)

3. Burton Albion

4.6 (460 reviews) Photo: Marc Atkins

Photo Sales
4.5 (2492 reviews)

4. Portsmouth

4.5 (2492 reviews) Photo: Charlie Crowhurst

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:League OneDerby CountyLincoln CityReadingPortsmouth