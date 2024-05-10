Grant McCann watching Doncaster v Crewe. Photo by Ed Sykes/Getty Images

One of the favourites for promotion from League One next season have lost their manager.

André Breitenreiter left his job at Huddersfield Town on Friday after failing to save the Terriers from relegation from the Championship. The German coach was in charge for just 13 games and oversaw just two wins.

Brietnereiter held talks with the club owners today and a decision was mutually agreed for him to leave the club. Breitenreiter had been heavily critical of the attitude of some players for their part in Town’s dreadful season.

According to Leon Wobschall of the Yorkshire Post the last six Huddersfield managers/head coaches have lasted 69, 133, 81, 95, 130, and 85 days which includes two spells for veteran boss Neil Warnock.

André Breitenreiter has left Huddersfield Town. Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images.

Sky Bet had priced Huddersfield as 9/1 second favourites behind fellow relegated club Birmingham City for the League One title next season.

Elsewhere departed Wigan Athletic forward Stephen Humphrys has cast doubt on ‘The Latics’ ability to build a promotion-challenging squad for next season.

Humphrys said: “After speaking with the manager, and learning of the new structure and cutbacks the club will be taking under the new ownership, unfortunately we couldn’t come to a contract agreement which would enable me to stay.”

Tom Pearce and Josh Magennis have also been released Wigan and all three are reportedly of interest to newly-promoted League One side Wrexham.

Posh won’t be facing former manager Grant McCann in League One next season as his Doncaster Rovers side suffered a shock defeat in their play-off semi-final against Crewe Alexandra. Donny had won the away leg 2-0, but conceded that advantage in the opening 16 minutes of their home leg and Crewe then won the penalty shootout 4-3.