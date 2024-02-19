Dwight Gayle in action for Posh. Photo Alan Storer

Striker Dwight Gayle has been signed by Derby County following his release from Stoke City last month. The 34 year-old became a free agent and the EFL have now ratified his move to Pride Park.

Gayle was outstanding in his short spell at Posh after moving to the club from Dagenham & Redbridge, initially on loan in November, 2012, and then for £500k the following January.

Gayle joined a club seemingly certain to get relegated from the Championship, but he was a key figure in thrilling surge towards safety which only faltered on a dramatic last day of the season.

Gayle scored 13 goals for Posh and earned a £6 million move to Crystal Palace that summer before moving onto Newcastle United for £10 million three years later.

But Gayle’s recent form has been poor. He scored just three goals in 50 appearances for Stoke City before his release.

Second-placed Derby were in need of a striker as top scorer James Collins has been ruled out for eight weeks with a knee injury.