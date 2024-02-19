News you can trust since 1948
League One promotion rivals snap up a former Peterborough United star

A former Peterborough United star has joined of the club’s major League One promotion rivals.
By Alan Swann
Published 19th Feb 2024, 21:46 GMT
Dwight Gayle in action for Posh. Photo Alan StorerDwight Gayle in action for Posh. Photo Alan Storer
Dwight Gayle in action for Posh. Photo Alan Storer

Striker Dwight Gayle has been signed by Derby County following his release from Stoke City last month. The 34 year-old became a free agent and the EFL have now ratified his move to Pride Park.

Gayle was outstanding in his short spell at Posh after moving to the club from Dagenham & Redbridge, initially on loan in November, 2012, and then for £500k the following January.

Gayle joined a club seemingly certain to get relegated from the Championship, but he was a key figure in thrilling surge towards safety which only faltered on a dramatic last day of the season.

Gayle scored 13 goals for Posh and earned a £6 million move to Crystal Palace that summer before moving onto Newcastle United for £10 million three years later.

But Gayle’s recent form has been poor. He scored just three goals in 50 appearances for Stoke City before his release.

Second-placed Derby were in need of a striker as top scorer James Collins has been ruled out for eight weeks with a knee injury.

Gayle could make his Rams debut in a big promotion battle at Barnsley on Saturday.

