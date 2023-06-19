News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Four people including children found dead in London flat
Arctic Monkeys cancel gig days before headlining Glastonbury
To The Manor Born star Angela Thorne dies aged 84
Titanic tourist sub goes missing sparking search
Royal Family release sweet new image of family for Father’s Day
Thunderstorms set to sweep UK as Met Office warns of ‘flash flooding’

League One promotion fancies could lose their manager, Burton Albion sign in-demand striker, goalkeeper deals for Bolton Wanderers and Lincoln City

League One promotion fancies Barnsley could be about to suffer a huge blow.
By Alan Swann
Published 19th Jun 2023, 17:16 BST- 1 min read
MIchael Duff (left) with Posh manager Darren Ferguson last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.MIchael Duff (left) with Posh manager Darren Ferguson last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
MIchael Duff (left) with Posh manager Darren Ferguson last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Manager Michael Duff, who led the Tykes to an unfortunate League One play-off final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last season, is believed to be the number one managerial target for Championship side Swansea City.

Swansea are set to lose their own boss Russell Martin who will move to Southampton as first-team head coach when a compensation wrangle is settled.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Duff was also strongly linked with a move to Huddersfield Town until veteran boss Neil Warnock, who masterminded a great escape from Championship relegation last season, agreed to stay on.

Duff (45) has two years left on his current deal at Barnsley. He joined the South Yorkshire club after steering Cheltenham Town to promotion from League Two.

Most Popular

Barnsley are 8/1 third favourites to win League One next season with Sky Bet. Posh are fourth favourites are 9/1.

Elsewhere in League One Kevin Betsy, who was sacked as Crawley Town manager last season, has joined Cambridge United as assistant manager.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Burton Albion have signed in demand striker Cole Stockton on a free transfer from Morecambe and Bolton Wanders and Lincoln City have signed goalkeepers Nathan Baxter (from Chelsea) and Lukas Jensen (from Burnley) respectively.

Related topics:Michael DuffLeague OneLincoln CityBolton WanderersRussell MartinNeil WarnockBarnsley