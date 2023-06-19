MIchael Duff (left) with Posh manager Darren Ferguson last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Manager Michael Duff, who led the Tykes to an unfortunate League One play-off final defeat to Sheffield Wednesday last season, is believed to be the number one managerial target for Championship side Swansea City.

Swansea are set to lose their own boss Russell Martin who will move to Southampton as first-team head coach when a compensation wrangle is settled.

Duff was also strongly linked with a move to Huddersfield Town until veteran boss Neil Warnock, who masterminded a great escape from Championship relegation last season, agreed to stay on.

Duff (45) has two years left on his current deal at Barnsley. He joined the South Yorkshire club after steering Cheltenham Town to promotion from League Two.

Barnsley are 8/1 third favourites to win League One next season with Sky Bet. Posh are fourth favourites are 9/1.

Elsewhere in League One Kevin Betsy, who was sacked as Crawley Town manager last season, has joined Cambridge United as assistant manager.

