News you can trust since 1948
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

League One promotion fancies chasing Peterborough United Golden Boot winner

League One promotion fancies Oxford United have stepped up their bid to land former Peterborough United Golden Boot winner Jack Marriott.
By Alan Swann
Published 25th Aug 2023, 08:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Aug 2023, 08:18 BST

The team currently sitting fourth in League One saw a £400k bid for Marriott rejected by his current club Fleetwood Town earlier in the summer.

But Oxford have now upped their bid to £500k, according to National World football site ‘3 added minutes.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Marriott won his Golden Boot after a 28-goal season with Posh in League One in 2017-18.

Jack Marriott of Fleetwood Town consoles Posh star Ephron Mason-Clark after the Cod Army beat Posh last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.Jack Marriott of Fleetwood Town consoles Posh star Ephron Mason-Clark after the Cod Army beat Posh last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Jack Marriott of Fleetwood Town consoles Posh star Ephron Mason-Clark after the Cod Army beat Posh last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.
Most Popular

He moved to Derby County for £4 million that summer, but, after a decent first season with the Rams, injuries and a loss of form restricted his input.

The 28 year-old returned to Posh in July 2021, but a bad injury again disrupted his form and when he couldn’t claim a regular start for Posh the following season because of the form of Jonson Clarke-Harris he was told to Fleetwood for around £250k in January.

He scored eight goals for the Cod Army last season, but has yet to get off the mark in the current campaign.

Oxford signed full-back Greg Leigh from Ipswich Town yesterday.

Related topics:Oxford UnitedLeague OneOxfordFleetwood TownDerby County