The team currently sitting fourth in League One saw a £400k bid for Marriott rejected by his current club Fleetwood Town earlier in the summer.

But Oxford have now upped their bid to £500k, according to National World football site ‘3 added minutes.’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marriott won his Golden Boot after a 28-goal season with Posh in League One in 2017-18.

Jack Marriott of Fleetwood Town consoles Posh star Ephron Mason-Clark after the Cod Army beat Posh last season. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

He moved to Derby County for £4 million that summer, but, after a decent first season with the Rams, injuries and a loss of form restricted his input.

The 28 year-old returned to Posh in July 2021, but a bad injury again disrupted his form and when he couldn’t claim a regular start for Posh the following season because of the form of Jonson Clarke-Harris he was told to Fleetwood for around £250k in January.

He scored eight goals for the Cod Army last season, but has yet to get off the mark in the current campaign.