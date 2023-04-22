Peterborough United have three games to secure a League One play-off spot. Photo: Joe Dent.

With most teams having just three games to go- some four- things could hardly be tighter. Posh are in possession of a coveted play-off spot but can they hang onto it?

The Peterborough Telegraph has teamed up with colleagues from the Bolton News, BBC Radio Derby and the Bucks Free Press, who have all given their takes on how the season will play out and how their respective teams are shaping up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ben Jones, Peterborough Telegraph

Posh can't afford a repeat of the Bolton performance. Photo: Joe Dent.

Top 6: Sheff Wed, Barnsley, Bolton, Posh

Ed Dawes, BBC Radio Derby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Top 6: Sheff Wed, Barnsley, Bolton, Derby

How are you playing?

This is very much a bonus season for Derby. The fact they are in contention for the play-offs given where they were a year ago is remarkable. They had a 20-match unbeaten run during the season but as it has gone on, they seem to look a little bit jaded in parts.

With a small squad, Paul Warne has had to ring the changes to get the most out of players at certain times in matches. The biggest problem is they don’t have many players between the age of 22 and 30, so they don’t have that kind of ‘middle of the road’ fitness to get through 90 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How tough does the run-in look?

They have a local derby against Burton on Saturday, that is always going to be tough. Burton will come wanting to stake their case and cause an upset, Derby have to be aware of that. They play Portsmouth, who more or less out of the play-off race. That will be a massive encounter at Pride Park, close to a sell-out.

The big game is the showdown at Hillsborough on the final day. Wednesday are chasing automatic

promotion, so it will have everything on it for both sides.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Which player are you banking on?

David McGoldrick is the king of Derby! He has had his best goalscoring season in his career at the age of 35. He is a different level in League One, his brain is faster than more or less everybody’s. He uses that to create and score opportunities. He has been described as a ‘cheat code’ in this division and he could have a big say in the final three games.

Dan Barnes, Bolton News

Top 6: Sheff Wed, Barnsley, Bolton, Derby

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How are you playing?

Wanderers are used to playing expansive football but have had to dig in lately, with several key players out of action. The Whites showed their character in the 1-0 wins at Exeter and Oxford, and were also unlucky not to take maximum points against Cambridge and Burton.

But the recent run has been physically and mentally demanding on the squad, particularly after their Wembley heroics against Plymouth in the Papa Johns Trophy final earlier this month. Ian Evatt is hoping to have Ricardo Santos and Eoin Toal back from injury before the end of the season and may have to “roll the dice” on the pair at some stage.

How tough does the run-in look?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wanderers have a game in hand over the sides around them and will also benefit from playing their next three matches at home. They still have Shrewsbury, Accrington, Fleetwood and Bristol Rovers to play before the end of the campaign.

It is a good run-in on paper, with all four sides sitting in the bottom half at this stage. But things are never straightforward in League One and Accrington are fighting for their lives as they aim to beat the drop.

Which player are you banking on?

Dion Charles has been in prolific form this season, finding the net 20 in all competitions. The Northern Irish international will be hoping to finish the campaign strongly, and his performances could be key in the final-run in.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manchester City loanee James Trafford has also been a big player for Wanderers this season and made some important saves at Burton. The England Under-21 international has already set a club record for clean sheets in a single season (24).

James Richings, Bucks Free Press

Top 6: Plymouth, Barnsley, Bolton Wycombe

How are you playing?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s been inconsistent since Matt Bloomfield has taken over, and even though Wycombe have lost more than they have won the Chairboys haven’t played that badly in those defeats. The only thumping they’ve had was the 4-0 loss against Ipswich Town on Good Friday, but, other than that, Wanderers have looked OK yet they that cutting edge to see games off.

Wycombe have been hampered by numerous injuries this season which has seen several players play out of position, but with three games remaining, and knowing that a couple of teams above them still have to play on another, there is still hope the Chairboys can sneak into the top six.

How tough does the run-in look?

Lincoln City at home, Cheltenham Town at home, then Portsmouth away. This season has seen some shock results so you can’t take anything for granted in this league as nothing is a guarantee. It’s even possible that nine points from the next nine available still may not be enough to get into the top six.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One thing that ‘could’ go in Wycombe’s favour is that these are three teams who pretty much nothing to play for. Lincoln are bang in midtable and have drawn the most games, Cheltenham are just above the drop zone but don’t look in danger, whilst Portsmouth are one place behind Wanderers, but it seems unlikely they’ll push for the play-offs.

Which player are you banking on?

David Wheeler has been Wycombe’s Player of the Season (it would have been Anis Mehmeti prior to his move to Bristol City in January), due to his versatility. A right winger by trade, Wheeler has played up top, at right back, left back, right-wing back, left-wing back, in the centre of midfield along with being a defensive anchor in front of the backline.