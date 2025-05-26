League One line-up for next season is now complete after AFC Wimbledon win scrappy League Two play-off final
‘The Dons’ beat Walsall 1-0 in a low quality League Two play-off final at Wembley on Bank Holiday Monday. A goal from Myles Hippolyte in first-half added time proved decisive with Walsall rarely threatening an equaliser.
Wimbledon join champions Doncaster Rovers, Port Vale and Bradford City as promotion-winners from League Two.
Leyton Orient stayed in the third tier after losing to Charlton Athletic in the League One play-off final after another terrible spectacle on Sunday.
The relegated Championship side Luton Town, Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City dominate the early betting for the League One title next season.
Odds are here (without Wimbledon).
Full League One line-up 2025-26: AFC Wimbledon, Barnsley, Blackpool, Bolton Wanderers, Bradford City, Burton Albion,Cardiff City, Doncaster Rovers, Exeter City, Huddersfield Town, Leyton Orient, Lincoln City, Luton Town, Mansfield Town, Northampton Town, Peterborough United, Plymouth Argyle, Port Vale, Reading, Rotherham United, Stevenage, Stockport County, Wigan Athletic, Wycombe Wanderers.
