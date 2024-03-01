Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates his second goal for Posh against Portsmouth last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Pompey, who have lost just four League One games all season and sit seven points clear at the top, are odds on to return to the Championship after ?? years of knocking about in the bottom two divisions of the Football League for 13 years.

And the fans of one of the best supported clubs in League One are revelling in their success. Their initial allocation of 2,300 tickets for the GH Display stand were snapped up in a matter of hours as were an additional 1,600 tickets for the corner of the Main Stand. It will be the biggest following of the season for Pompey.