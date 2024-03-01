News you can trust since 1948
League One leaders will have their biggest following of the season at Peterborough United

League One leaders Portsmouth will be backed by almost 4,000 fans when they visit the Weston Homes Stadium on Saturday, March 16.
By Alan Swann
Published 1st Mar 2024, 14:00 GMT
Jonson Clarke-Harris celebrates his second goal for Posh against Portsmouth last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.comJonson Clarke-Harris celebrates his second goal for Posh against Portsmouth last season. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com
Pompey, who have lost just four League One games all season and sit seven points clear at the top, are odds on to return to the Championship after ?? years of knocking about in the bottom two divisions of the Football League for 13 years.

And the fans of one of the best supported clubs in League One are revelling in their success. Their initial allocation of 2,300 tickets for the GH Display stand were snapped up in a matter of hours as were an additional 1,600 tickets for the corner of the Main Stand. It will be the biggest following of the season for Pompey.

Posh have won their last three home games against Portsmouth in League One. It finished 2-1 last season thanks to a pair of goals from Jonson Clarke-Harris.

