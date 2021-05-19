League One clubs are chasing Eisa, a player Darragh MacAnthony believes could deliver 25 goals and promotion

League One outfit MK Dons remain keen on signing transfer-listed Peterborough United striker Mo Eisa.

By Alan Swann
Wednesday, 19th May 2021, 2:10 pm
Mo Eisa scores for Posh against MK Dons in August, 2019. Current MK Dons maanager Russell Martin is also pictured. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Dons tried to sign Eisa in January, but couldn’t match the Posh asking price.

But Posh director of football Barry Fry insists Dons boss Russell Martin is still a big fan of the 26 year-old.

“Russell is dead keen on Mo,” Fry stated. “MK are one of two League One clubs who have enquired about him.”

Eisa was signed by Posh from Bristol City for a club record £1.2 million in June, 2019, but, after scoring 15 goals before Christmas in his first season, he suffered when manager Darren Ferguson decided to play with just one out-and-out striker.

Eisa (26) scored just two League One goals last term, including one on the final day of the season at Doncaster.

Posh can expect to take a big hit on Eisa’s transfer fee and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony believes he will represent good value.

MacAnthony has urged leading League One clubs to take a punt on the player.

“He would get 25 goals in a good League One team like Charlton, Oxford, Ipswich or Portsmouth,” MacAnthony said. “Teams that play good football and create a lot of chances. Promotions are hard without a goalscorer, but they come at a price.

“There’s a reason why I paid a million pounds for Mo a couple of years ago. He’s driven by goals and a desire to play rather than money. His ratio of goals-per-game is not that bad. He formed a great partnership with Ivan Toney, but started to struggle because we started playing one up front and we had Toney and then Jonson Clarke-Harris.

“Mo would suit MK Dons with the brand of football they play. All they lacked at times last season was a goalscorer.

“They wanted him last season, but they wouldn’t pay the price.”

Eisa has started 45 competitive games for Posh in two seasons and scored 21 goals.