League One clubs are chasing Eisa, a player Darragh MacAnthony believes could deliver 25 goals and promotion

Mo Eisa scores for Posh against MK Dons in August, 2019. Current MK Dons maanager Russell Martin is also pictured. Photo: Joe Dent/theposh.com.

Dons tried to sign Eisa in January, but couldn’t match the Posh asking price.

But Posh director of football Barry Fry insists Dons boss Russell Martin is still a big fan of the 26 year-old.

“Russell is dead keen on Mo,” Fry stated. “MK are one of two League One clubs who have enquired about him.”

Eisa was signed by Posh from Bristol City for a club record £1.2 million in June, 2019, but, after scoring 15 goals before Christmas in his first season, he suffered when manager Darren Ferguson decided to play with just one out-and-out striker.

Eisa (26) scored just two League One goals last term, including one on the final day of the season at Doncaster.

Posh can expect to take a big hit on Eisa’s transfer fee and co-owner Darragh MacAnthony believes he will represent good value.

MacAnthony has urged leading League One clubs to take a punt on the player.

“He would get 25 goals in a good League One team like Charlton, Oxford, Ipswich or Portsmouth,” MacAnthony said. “Teams that play good football and create a lot of chances. Promotions are hard without a goalscorer, but they come at a price.

“There’s a reason why I paid a million pounds for Mo a couple of years ago. He’s driven by goals and a desire to play rather than money. His ratio of goals-per-game is not that bad. He formed a great partnership with Ivan Toney, but started to struggle because we started playing one up front and we had Toney and then Jonson Clarke-Harris.

“Mo would suit MK Dons with the brand of football they play. All they lacked at times last season was a goalscorer.

“They wanted him last season, but they wouldn’t pay the price.”