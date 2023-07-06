News you can trust since 1948
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Chris Pincher scandal: Ex-Tory MP to face eight-week suspension
Taylor Swift The Eras Tour: new UK dates added & how to get tickets
Just Stop Oil disrupt Wimbledon with ‘orange confetti & jigsaw pieces’
Railway station ticket offices face closure
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Peterborough United are joint third favourites to win next season's League One at 9/1.Peterborough United are joint third favourites to win next season's League One at 9/1.
Peterborough United are joint third favourites to win next season's League One at 9/1.

Latest predictions on where Peterborough United will finish this season as SkyBet update their odds, plus predicted finishing positions for Reading, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley - picture gallery

Peterborough United are expected to secure another play-off place this coming season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 6th Jul 2023, 07:58 BST

That is according to the latest odds via league sponsor SkyBet, who have priced Posh at 9/1, joint third favourites, to win the league.

They have the same odds as Barnsley with Derby and Bolton leading the pack in the early odds.

Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Posh will do via our social media channels. (League positions are based on odds to win the league)

Get all the latest Posh news, here.

5/1

1. Derby County

5/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
8/1

2. Bolton Wanderers

8/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
9/1

3. Barnsley

9/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
9/1

4. Peterborough

9/1 Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
Related topics:BarnsleyReadingDerby CountyBolton WanderersBolton