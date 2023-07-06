Latest predictions on where Peterborough United will finish this season as SkyBet update their odds, plus predicted finishing positions for Reading, Derby County, Bolton Wanderers and Barnsley - picture gallery
Peterborough United are expected to secure another play-off place this coming season.
That is according to the latest odds via league sponsor SkyBet, who have priced Posh at 9/1, joint third favourites, to win the league.
Take a look at what the bookies say and deliver your verdict on how you think Posh will do via our social media channels. (League positions are based on odds to win the league)
