Latest Peterborough United signing is ready to step up a level

David Okagbue (left) in action for Walsall. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

New Peterborough United centre-back David Okagbue is ready for the biggest test of his Football League career.

The 21 year-old moved to Posh from League Two Walsall for an undisclosed six figure fee on Monday. He has signed a four-year contract with an option for a fifth year.

The Ireland Under 21 international was part of the Walsall side that suffered a collapse in form in the second-half of last season. They were well clear at the top of the League Two table at the halfway stage, but ended it by losing a drab play-off final 1-0 against AFC Wimbledon at Wembley.

Okagbue played 54 times for Walsall last season, scoring two goals.

Okagbue also played for ‘The Saddlers’ in the 2023-24 season when on loan from Stoke City. One of his mentors in the Potteries was Kevin ‘Rooster’ Russell who is now head coach at Posh.

Okagbue is due to meet his new teammates on Tuesday ahead of the friendly at League Two MK Dons this evening (7.30pm).

"I’m delighted to get the deal done,” Okagbue told the Posh Plus service. “It happened very quickly in the end, but I’m very pleased to be here and looking forward to meeting everyone.

“After two seasons in League Two, and after speaking to people close to me, I felt it was time for a new challenge. I hope I can now play as many games in League One as I did in League Two.

"It was great that my new gaffer – the main man – made contact with my agent about coming here and it’s also good that ‘Rooster’ is here. I know him well from Stoke and he’s a great character who also knows when to be serious. We know how each other works and that can only help.

"I had a lot of experiences at Walsall. The loan spell there was perfect as I played virtually every game. Last season we won a lot of games and then lost a lot of games. It was good overall though apart from the play-off final. I am very grateful to the manager and everyone at the club for what they did for me.

"I’m quite quick for a big lad. I didn’t score too many goals, but hopefully I can get a few more here. I’m excited by the challenge.”

Right-sided defender Okagbue is expected to challenge Oscar Wallin for the central defensive slot alongside skipper Sam Hughes. Wallin and Hughes formed a strong partnership in the second-half of last season.