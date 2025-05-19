Late League One transfer deals including a couple of former Peterborough United players and a plot twist involving new London Road striker

Posh striker Bradley Ihionvien has joined League Two strugglers Shrewsbury Town on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21 year-old moved to Posh for an undisclosed fee late in August, 2024. He had no real pedigree when he came having started only started 12 games for Colchester, scoring 5 goals. He was frequently used off the bench by the League Two side,

Ihionvien made 20 appearances (9 starts) for Posh scoring 3 goals, including a penalty on the opening day of the current season. He also scored 2 EFL Trophy goals including a vital late one against Wrexham that helped Posh to Wembley for the Vertu Trophy final. He also scored a stunning goal on his Posh debut at Gillingham.

Fergie said he was incompatible with Posh in Aprii, but he was then rehabilitated before manager Darren Ferguson said ‘it’s a move that didn’t work out.’ last week.