Peterborough United suffered an agonising late defeat as they returned to action in Midlands Division One of the National Women’s League on Sunday.

Goalkeeper Neive Corry played well for Posh at Boldmere St Michael.

Hosts Boldmere St Michaels snatched a 2-1 win courtesy of a last-gasp penalty, a result that could have a crucial bearing outcome for when the end of season honours are doled out.

Boldmere have now overtaken Posh into second place. They are three points ahead of Dan Lawlor’s side having played a game more. Leaders Loughborough Lightning are two points clear at the top despite dropping points yesterday, but have also played a game more than Posh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It was a cruel ending for Posh who hadn’t played a game since an FA Cup defeat at Wolves seven weeks previously.

Boldmere broke the deadlock on 18 minutes after a close range finish from Abby Bevan.

Moments later, after a goalmouth scramble, Posh went on the counter-attack and after multiple shots, their efforts were cleared by Boldmere’s defender.

Katie Middleton continued to look for an equaliser with a shot from just outside the box, but Whiteman made the save.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Posh ‘keeper Neive Corry made a fine double save to keep Posh in touch in the second-half and she was rewarded further when Emily Brett bagged her first goal for the club after a Jess Driscoll cross on 65 minutes.

But it was the home side who found a winner after a challenge in the penalty area from Lucie Mugridge was deemed to be a foul.

Posh were without captain Keir Perkins because of injury.

Posh travel to mid-table Sutton Coldfield next Sunday (January 14),