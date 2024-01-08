Late heartbreak for Peterborough United in crucial National League game
Hosts Boldmere St Michaels snatched a 2-1 win courtesy of a last-gasp penalty, a result that could have a crucial bearing outcome for when the end of season honours are doled out.
Boldmere have now overtaken Posh into second place. They are three points ahead of Dan Lawlor’s side having played a game more. Leaders Loughborough Lightning are two points clear at the top despite dropping points yesterday, but have also played a game more than Posh.
It was a cruel ending for Posh who hadn’t played a game since an FA Cup defeat at Wolves seven weeks previously.
Boldmere broke the deadlock on 18 minutes after a close range finish from Abby Bevan.
Moments later, after a goalmouth scramble, Posh went on the counter-attack and after multiple shots, their efforts were cleared by Boldmere’s defender.
Katie Middleton continued to look for an equaliser with a shot from just outside the box, but Whiteman made the save.
Posh ‘keeper Neive Corry made a fine double save to keep Posh in touch in the second-half and she was rewarded further when Emily Brett bagged her first goal for the club after a Jess Driscoll cross on 65 minutes.
But it was the home side who found a winner after a challenge in the penalty area from Lucie Mugridge was deemed to be a foul.
Posh were without captain Keir Perkins because of injury.
Posh travel to mid-table Sutton Coldfield next Sunday (January 14),
Posh: Corry, Driscoll-King, Connor, Mugridge, Bennett, Axten (sub Kirk 76min), Lawlor (C), Scargill (sub Brown 87min), Driscoll, Brett (sub Pim 76min), Middleton. Unused sub: Lacite.