Emmanuel Fernandez wins a header for Posh at Wrexham. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Peterborough United suffered late heartbreak as they went down 1-0 at Wrexham on Saturday.

Posh were within three minutes of a first clean sheet of the League One season when Ollie Rathbone delivered a superb left-wing cross for substitute Steven Fletcher to head home. It was a shame for a much-maligned back line as a poor Wrexham side were barely allowed another chance in the whole game, but in trying to sort out the leakiest defence in the division Posh appear to have surrendered their attacking strength.

Posh had a decent moment in each half involving Chris Conn-Clarke, but home ‘keeper Arthur Okonkwo had a most comfortable afternoon. Posh enjoyed plenty of midfield possession, certainly in the first-half, but there was very little forward presence which has become a theme during a miserable run of form which now stretches to four points from a possible 24.

Posh dropped a selection surprise by not only confirming they’d signed right-back Carl Johnston from Fleetwood Town, but by naming him in the starting line-up at Wrexham. Johnston was deployed as a right wing-back with Jadel Katongo recalled to play as one of three centre-backs in place of George Nevett. Cian Hayes started the second successive game as a left wing-back.

Hector Kyprianou in action for Posh at Wrexham. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

Bradley Ihionvien was handed his first Posh start ahead of Malik Mothersille who dropped to the substitutes’ bench. There would be no debut for new striker Gustav Lindgren who didn’t make the matchday squad. There was also no room in the squad for Joel Randall, Jack Sparkes and Jed Steer which might or might not be a clue to their immediate future lying elsewhere. Posh had no left-back in their squad so the absence of Wrexham assist machine Ryan Barnett was a relief as he operates on the right-hand side.

Posh manager Darren Ferguson watched from the stands on his return to a former club, while Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson was celebrating his 1,000th game as a manager. Neither would have been impressed with a pedestrian first-half which finished goalless.

Posh conceded a corner after 20 seconds and another after three minutes, but defended both well. The expected onslaught didn’t arrive though which kept the home crowd quiet and Posh slowly grew into the game with Hector Kyprianou and Archie Collins controlling midfield areas.

A slip by Johnston enabled the home side to break, but Andy Cannon’s shot was blocked. A poor pass by Katongo and a slip by Fernandez sent Ollie Palmer running through, but he wasn’t quick enough to completely escape and his shot was fluffed.

Posh had their best opportunity on 29 minutes, ironically from a Wrexham corner. Posh ‘keeper Nicholas Bilokapic caught the cross and the ball was transferred quickly from Hector Kyprianou to Ricky Jade Jones and then to Hayes whose cross was hard and true, but at a very awkward height for Chris Conn-Clarke and it bounced off him straight to the home ‘keeper Arthur Okonkwo.

The second-half contained few entertaining moments. Wrexham saw a lot of the ball, but the Posh centre-backs defended their penalty area well. Bilokapic had no saves to make and Posh saw their one chance of a goal come and go 10 minutes from time. The pass from Kyprianou was sublime and Conn-Clarke bore on goal, but inexplicably chose to pass rather than shoot and the danger passed.

Posh then dropped deeper and deeper, invited pressure and in this season of all seasons that was asking for trouble. Fletcher has now come on as a substitute and scored a late winning goal in the last three Wrexham home games.

Posh: Nicholas Bilokapic, Cian Hayes, Jadel Katongo, Emmanuel Fernandez, Oscar Wallin, Carl Johnston, Hector Kyprianou, Archie Collins, Chris Conn-Clarke, Bradley Ihionvien (sub Malik Mothersille, 76 mins), Ricky-Jade Jones.

Unused subs: Will Blackmore, Ryan De Havilland, Abraham Odoh, George Nevett, James Dornelly, Donay O’Brien-Brady.

Wrexham: Arthur Okonkwo, Max Cleworth, Eoghan O’Connell, Tom O’Connor, Andy Cannon (sub George Dobson, 90 mins), Jacob Mendy (sub James Mclean, 73 mins), Ollie Rathbone, Seb Revan, Matty James, Paul Mullin (sub Mo Faal, 73 mins), Ollie Palmer (sub Steven Fletcher, 60 mins).

Unused subs: Mark Howard, Anthony Forde, Dan Scarr,

GOALS: Wrexham – Fletcher (87 mins).

CAUTIONS: Posh – Fernandez (foul), Ihionvien (foul).

Wrexham – Fletcher (taking shirt off after goal), Dobson (foul).

REFEREE: David Rock 5.

ATTENDANCE: 13,060 (1,233 Posh).