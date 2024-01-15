Late goals enable Peterborough United Women to keep the pressure on National League leaders
A first league goal for Posh from Frankie Pim sealed the win after Tara Kirk had opened the scoring 13 minutes from time.
Posh were unlucky not to score earlier goals with Emily Brett, Kirk and Katie Middleton all went close in the first 20 minutes.
And KIrk just failed to reach a teasing cross from Brett just before the interval.
Brett was denied by a fine save at the start of the second-half before Middleton headed the rebound over the crossbar.
Posh ‘keeper Neive Corry made an excellent save to keep the game goalless and Jess Driscoll made a terrific block as the home side grew into the game.
But it was Posh who finally broke the deadlock on 77 minutes with a goal from Kirk. Middleton cut into the box, but saw her effort well blocked. The follow-up was then met by Brett before falling to Kirk who fired home.
Frankie Pim then sealed the win by converting an excellent cross from Brett.
The top three all won leaving Posh in third behind Loughborough Lightning and Boldmere St Michaels.
Posh are in Northants County Cup quarter-final action at Bugbrooke St Michaels next Sunday (January 21).
Posh: Corry, Connor, Fletcher (sub Pim, 70 mins), Driscoll-King, Mugridge (sub Axten, 60 mins), Kirk (sub Bennett, 81mins), Lawlor, Driscoll, Brown (sub Scargill, 81 mins), Middleton, Brett (sub Lacite, 81 mins).