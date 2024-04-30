Kwame Poku in action for Posh at Oxford last month. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

The 22 year-old winger picked up an ankle injury soon after going on against Fleetwood as a second-half substitute on April 16. It’s unrelated to the ankle injury that kept him out for several weeks earlier this year.

Squad striker Jacob Wakeling is likely to miss out on the play-offs though as injury issues that have plagued the summer signing from Swindon Town have struck again.

"Kwame is looking good, but it will be a late decision on him,” Ferguson added. “We can’t take any risks with the possibility of two more games to come.

"David Ajiboye has done very well on the right hand side in Kwame’s absence though. I’ve been very happy with him. He’s been very disciplined in his approach.

"He’s a very different player in terms of style to Kwame, but he’s been very consistent for us.

"Jacob has had more bad luck. He rolled an ankle in training on Sunday. He has not been ruled out yet, but it’s not looking good for him.”

Ferguson confirmed there are no other injury concerns as Posh seek to book a second trip to Wembley this season.