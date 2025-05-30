Kyrell Lisbie's first words as a Peterborough United player

Kyrell Lisbie is looking forward to ‘exciting’ Peterborough United fans this season.

The 21-year-old forward became the club’s first summer signing on Thursday when he put pen to paper and a three-year contract for an undisclosed fee from Braintree Town.

Lisbie enjoyed a fine season for the newly promoted National League side, scoring 13 goals and winning the National League Young Player of the Year award. This came after stepping up from step four side Cray Valley Paper Mills in the summer.

Lisbie, who is the son of former Charlton striker Kevin, has told fans that he can play anywhere across the front three and is looking forward to showing what he can do once the season starts in August.

In his first interview, Lisbie said: “I can play anywhere along the front three, I like to excite the fans and be dangerous on the pitch.

“I’m so grateful and happy to be at this amazing football club. I know the history of it and off the back of last season, I’m so happy to be here and it’s a dream come true.

There has been a lot of young talent my age that have gone on to do big things at this football club and I want to add my name to that. I’m really excited on this new chapter on my journey and I can’t wait to get going.

“I sat down with the manager and he told me the vision for next season and I can’t wait to be a part of it.

“I stepped up to Braintree last season and the aim was to stay in the league and we managed to do that. I had a good individual season, I am taking what I learnt there and I am taking what I learnt there to here.

“It was a very proud moment for me to be named National League Young Player of the Year. To jump a few leagues and play in the National League and win that award is one of my best achievements so far. That’s a memory that will stay with me forever and I want to use it as motivation to win bigger and better awards.

“I can’t wait for the first day of the season to get in and amongst it with the boys. I know how much of a big club this is and I can’t wait to light up the league and be part of something special.”