Kyrell Lisbie embracing the journey to become Peterborough United's latest star striker

Kyrell Lisbie has promised to put all his energy into becoming a star striker at Peterborough United.

Lisbie launched himself firmly back into boss Darren Ferguson’s plans on Tuesday night with an impressive hat-trick from the bench against Aston Villa U21s in the Vertu Trophy.

Such was the strength of his performance, Ferguson even confirmed in his post-match interview that Lisbie will be in the squad to face Bolton on Saturday.

The 21-year-old had featured in every league match this season before last month’s matches against Plymouth and Lincoln, where he was left out of the squad.

Kyrell Lisbie bagged a hattrick for Peterborough United against Aston Villa U21s. Photo: David Lowndes.

His position in the team has been affected by the switch from the use of wingers to wing backs, leaving Lisbie forced to compete with Harry Leonard and Jimmy-Jay Morgan for game time as a striker.

While he is a natural left winger, Lisbie is embracing the challenge to honing his skill as a striker.

He said: “Tuesday was an amazing night. I am so desperate to do well at this club and my season has now started with that game. Those are exactly the kind of games you need to do well in to be able to knock at the gaffer’s door.

“Striker is a position I am not really familiar with but it a position where you can get a lot of goals. The gaffer has told me that he sees me as a striker sometimes. It is frustrating when you are not playing in your natural position but any position you are grateful for. I am going to have to learn it and adapt.

“Wherever the manager sees fit to play me that is where I will adapt and learn. Naturally I am a left winger and it is frustrating when the formation isn’t wingers but I will always do my best whether I am placed at wing back or striker.

“I know I am going to have to be patient because of where I have come from last season and I have a point to prove but I am learning every day.

“I am desperate to take this form into the league as I know how important it is. I have always said that I am a momentum player and once I score one I will be able to really kick on.

“Making my debut against Cardiff was great. I was a bit shocked at one point at the difference from Braintree to Cardiff away, it’s crazy but I then took the frustration of being out of the squad for a couple of games and brought it into Tuesday and made it a positive.”