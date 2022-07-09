Kwame Poku in action for Posh against Leyton Orient. Joe Dent/theposh.com.

The 20 year-old’s reputation was enhanced in the club’s relegation from the Championship, but now he must fight off some stiff competition to secure a regular place in the League One starting line-up.

That’s where the former Colchester player’s versatility will come in handy. Posh look set the competitive campaign to start with a 4-3-3 formation.

"I’m looking forward to see in what position the manager sees me,” Poku said. “It certainly helps me that I can be comfortable in any position across the front four.

"The manager is keen to help me improve my defensive work and if I can get that side of things right the attacking side of things will hopefully look after itself.

"I know I have to improve in all areas of the games. I have to show some progression that’s my aim. I will try and be strong mentally, to stay positive and just give my all to the team.