The 20 year-old’s reputation was enhanced in the club’s relegation from the Championship, but now he must fight off some stiff competition to secure a regular place in the League One starting line-up.
That’s where the former Colchester player’s versatility will come in handy. Posh look set the competitive campaign to start with a 4-3-3 formation.
"I’m looking forward to see in what position the manager sees me,” Poku said. “It certainly helps me that I can be comfortable in any position across the front four.
"The manager is keen to help me improve my defensive work and if I can get that side of things right the attacking side of things will hopefully look after itself.
"I know I have to improve in all areas of the games. I have to show some progression that’s my aim. I will try and be strong mentally, to stay positive and just give my all to the team.
"I will have to consistent to get into the team and stay there. I will need to be disciplined on and off the pitch. It’s a long, 46-game season and I will have to stay focused.”