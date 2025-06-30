Kwame Poku's emotional farewell to Peterborough United

Kwame Poku celebrates a goal against Cambridge. Photo David Lowndes.

Kwame Poku insists he will never forget the part Peterborough United played in his ongoing journey towards the top of the English game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Poku had played 75 times for League Two side Colchester United when Posh brought him to to London Road in July 2021. He’d scored six career goals at that time.

And after 147 appearances and 30 goals in a four-year spell at Posh he has now moved onto the Championship with QPR after the clubs agreed a reported £900k compensation fee. It brings to an end a long-running saga which also saw Poku tipped to join League One champions Birmingham City and Scottish giants Rangers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Poku leaves Posh as a two-time Wembley winner and with a reputation for supreme attacking displays from a position on the right wing. His improvement has been consistent culminating in a career high 2024-25 season of 12 goals and eight assists in a struggling side, and when he missed three months of the campaign with a hamstring injury.

Kwame Poku (11) celebrates his first goal for Posh at MK Dons in October 2022. Photo Joe Dent/theposh.com

“The time has flown by,” Poku said in an exit interview for the Posh plus service at the end of last season. “It’s been a roller coaster with good and bad, and ups and downs, but it’s ended on a high for me. I have so many great memories of playing for Peterborough alongside some great players and I have managed to improve as a player so I will never forget this part of the journey.

“Peterborough were the first club to show serious interest in me after my first and second seasons at Colchester and I was confident it would be the right club for me. I spoke to Sammie Szmodics who had been at Colchester and he said only positive things about the club

“I was aware of the quality of player at the club when I arrived. They had just won promotion to the Championship so I had to be patient and make sure I performed well in the under 21s and from the substitutes bench.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It could be frustrating playing as a forward that season, but by the end of it I was starting games regularly and it gave me the confidence to believe I could play at that level.

“Darren Ferguson was good for me. There is a lot of structure to the way he wants his players to play which helped my game. I could also play with freedom which I liked to add to my game. He wanted us to be reliable on the ball, but he also wanted us to play to our strengths and I enjoyed trying to create things out of nothing and adding goals and assists.

"I made a conscious effort to add goals and assists, but I also knew as a forward you sometimes play amazing and don’t create or score. I didn’t want the goals and assist numbers to put too much pressure on myself. We did create plenty of memories together though.

"There was the hat-trick against Cambridge United last season and the 5-0 the year before when I scored twice. There was the two Wembley wins with the second one better in terms of atmosphere and who we beat as we were big underdogs. The first one was good of course, but we had a lot of focus on the league that season so we couldn’t celebrate for as long!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are other matches which might not seem that special to some fans though. I scored my first goal for the club at MK Dons and there was a game at home to Port Vale that we won 2-0 or 3-0 when I really got the confidence to kick on.

“It’s emotional to be leaving, but I will never forget this club. I will always be grateful.”