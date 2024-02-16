Kwame Poku will return to action against Blackpool. Photo: Joe Dent.

The Posh forward was set to return to action on Tuesday night against Port Vale but heavy rain made the London Road pitch unplayable.

Instead, Poku has had a full week of training ahead of a league and EFL Trophy semi-final double against Blackpool in the space of just four days.

Poku limped off after landing awkwardly on his ankle away at Charlton on January 13.

Posh have won just one of the five league games they have played since and are currently winless in four, losing their last three.

Both Michael Olakigbe and David Ajiboye have attempted to fill in for Poku on the right, who has eight goals and seven assists in League One this season.

Olakigbe is available to return against Blackpool as well after serving his suspension for his red card at Exeter in the 5-2 defeat at Wycombe on Saturday.

Poku has now said he is full of confidence and has urged his teammates to show their quality to end the losing run.

He said: “It’s important I had a full week to train before getting back into it. Now I’ve got the confidence I’m really ready to go on Saturday.

“I don’t normally go up for headers like that but I did and landed badly on my ankle, it’s just unfortunate. I tried to play on as I was unsure what I’d done and we were drawing at the time, so I wanted to get that goal and was happy we got it when I was off. I wanted to give myself every opportunity to carry on.

“We were in a good place then and now just need to get back to winning ways.

“The weeks have gone quickly but I would have liked to have played in certain games we have played. Hopefully I can stay fit for the rest of the season.

“Me coming back gives Jadel and the team another option and gives the team more squad depth. The more players we have available the better.

“We’re at the stage now where a lot of our players are fit now, which is what we need.

“We had a similar run at the start of the season and we managed to get out of it. We all have belief and confidence in our ability and Saturday is a day we need to make it click.”