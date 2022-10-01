Kwame Poku of Peterborough United celebrates scoring his goal with team-mates. Photo: Joe Dent.

Poku, who joined the club last summer from League Two Colchester United, netted Posh’s second in their 3-2 win against Milton Keynes- finally getting off the mark in his 31st appearance for the club.

He was picked out expertly by a chipped cross from Ricky-Jade Jones and completed the simplest of finishes.

He was again employed by McCann on the right of a forward three and looks to be finding his best form after missing the first six matches of the season with a calf injury.

He has previously been deployed as a number ten by McCann this season- a position Poku is adamant he can still play even though his best form has come when operating in the wide areas.

He said: “It was a good performance and we have to look at the positives. Up until the 70th minute, I thought we were excellent. I’m really happy to get my first goal. I think it was a long time overdue.

"I think I should have got it a long time ago but I kept pushing and hopefully, I can do the same next week.

"I’m feeling good after the injury, I just need to build physically. My body hasn’t fully developed yet but I’m working in the gym every day to try and make sure I’m more durable and can last longer.

"My own position is a tricky one, I feel like I can play both as a number ten and out wide but I’ve played better out wide for this manager. As long as I am on the pitch, I’m happy and will play anywhere.”

Poku was withdrawn in the 61st minute, well before the chaos that ensued in the final five minutes where Posh almost turned a comfortable victory into a crushing draw.

McCann laid into his side in the dressing room and in his post-match interview for the collapse- an example of the high standards he sets for his side, something that Poku credits with making him a better player.

He added: “That’s how it is in football sometimes, you have to soak up a lot of pressure from the opponent. It’s something we need to improve on- killing off games and making sure that we don’t concede late goals, which has been one of our issues this season.

"He sets high standards and it’s something new for me to have a manager that is consistently on it. He’s different to all of the other managers I’ve had and it’s important for my development to have him and Cliff coaching me.”